American Express odds: Jon Rahm favored over Patrick Cantlay

Two weeks after his runner-up at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, world No. 1 Jon Rahm is back in action at The American Express.

Rahm is the betting favorite for the Palm Springs event, according to PointsBet Sportsbook, which lists Rahm at +550 odds, ahead of Patrick Cantlay (+850) and Scottie Scheffler (+1800).

The 2018 winner at PGA West, Rahm hasn’t teed it up here since 2019, when he finished sixth. Cantlay, like Rahm, has played the AmEx three previous times. The reigning FedExCup champ was runner-up last year to Si Woo Kim, who is +5000 entering this week.

Here's a look at notable odds for this week's AmEx:

  • +550: Jon Rahm
  • +850: Patrick Cantlay
  • +1800: Scottie Scheffler
  • +2000: Sungjae Im, Tony Finau
  • +2200: Corey Conners
  • +2800: Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch
  • +3000: Matthew Wolff, Patrick Reed, Seamus Power
  • +3300: Russell Henley
  • +4000: Cameron Tringale, Will Zalatoris
  • +5000: Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Si Woo Kim

