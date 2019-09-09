American Express to sponsor Palm Springs PGA Tour event

American Express has agreed to a multi-year deal to sponsor the PGA Tour's annual stop in Palm Springs, California, which was previously known as the Desert Classic and will now be called The American Express.

The Tour's roots in the Palm Springs area date back to 1960, and the agreement signifies the latest development for a tournament that has struggled to find footing with sponsors. Played simply as the Bob Hope Classic from 2009-11, the event was sponsored by Humana for four years and by CareerBuilder for three years before last year's unsponsored edition, won by rookie Adam Long by a shot over Phil Mickelson.

"With its historic connection to the great Bob Hope, the tournament has been a popular fixture in the Palm Springs area since 1960 and holds the distinction of being one of two PGA Tour tournaments where amateurs actually play during tournament competition," Tour COO Tyler Dennis said in a release. "Through this new relationship, The American Express will continue as an important part of the West Coast Swing."

The first event of the new year played within the continental U.S., this year's tournament will be held from Jan. 16-19. Recent past champions include Jon Rahm (2018), Jason Dufner (2016), Bill Haas (2010, 2015) and Patrick Reed (2014).