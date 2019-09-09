American Express to sponsor Palm Springs PGA Tour event

Getty Images

American Express has agreed to a multi-year deal to sponsor the PGA Tour's annual stop in Palm Springs, California, which was previously known as the Desert Classic and will now be called The American Express.

The Tour's roots in the Palm Springs area date back to 1960, and the agreement signifies the latest development for a tournament that has struggled to find footing with sponsors. Played simply as the Bob Hope Classic from 2009-11, the event was sponsored by Humana for four years and by CareerBuilder for three years before last year's unsponsored edition, won by rookie Adam Long by a shot over Phil Mickelson.

"With its historic connection to the great Bob Hope, the tournament has been a popular fixture in the Palm Springs area since 1960 and holds the distinction of being one of two PGA Tour tournaments where amateurs actually play during tournament competition," Tour COO Tyler Dennis said in a release. "Through this new relationship, The American Express will continue as an important part of the West Coast Swing."

The first event of the new year played within the continental U.S., this year's tournament will be held from Jan. 16-19. Recent past champions include Jon Rahm (2018), Jason Dufner (2016), Bill Haas (2010, 2015) and Patrick Reed (2014).

More articles like this

Thumbnail
News & Opinion

Monday Scramble: 50 wins looking far less likely for Phil

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Phil Mickelson has a goal of 50 career PGA Tour wins, but he missed a golden opportunity to get closer to that mark this past week. How many more chances will he have?

Thumbnail
News & Opinion

Ultimate underdog Long triumphs in desert

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Adam Long took down Phil Mickelson in a shocking ending to the Desert Classic on Sunday – though not to Long, now a PGA Tour winner in just his sixth start.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Desert Classic payout: Long wins $1.062 million

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Adam Long notched his first PGA Tour victory in just his sixth career start Sunday at the Desert Classic, collecting more than $1.06 million in the process.