Americans listed as heavy favorites to retain Presidents Cup

The United States has dominated the Presidents Cup, and oddsmakers don't expect that trend to change this week at Royal Melbourne.

The Americans have lost only once in the 25-year history of the event, although that defeat did come at this same venue back in 1998. But Tiger Woods' squad is a heavy favorite based on world rankings and the oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook have positioned them similarly at the betting window.

The U.S. team is listed as a -250 favorite, meaning bettors must risk $250 for every $100 they hope to win. The Internationals are +260 underdogs, meaning their backers will win $260 for every $100 wagered.

And if you're expecting history to repeat itself in terms of a duel between Woods and Ernie Els ending in a draw like it did at the 2003 Presidents Cup, you can get 14/1 odds that the event will end exactly in a 15-15 tie.

Here's a look at odds on which individual will rack up the most points for each team, with Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama the respective favorites:

American top scorer

5/1 Justin Thomas

6/1 Xander Schauffele

7/1 Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson

10/1 Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler

12/1 Tiger Woods, Tony Finau

14/1 Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

20/1 Matt Kuchar

International top scorer

9/2 Hideki Matsuyama

5/1 Adam Scott

6/1 Louis Oosthuizen

8/1 Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im

14/1 Joaquin Niemann, Byeong-Hun An

18/1 Haotong Li, Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin

35/1 C.T. Pan

