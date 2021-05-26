'The Amy and Adam Show': Olympic Club insight from someone who calls it home

Olympic Club will host next week's U.S. Women's Open and few know the course better than Golf Channel on-course reporter Kay Cockerill.

A back-to-back U.S. Women's Amateur champion, Cockerill joined "The Amy and Adam Show" podcast this week to discuss the major venue and what tips she can offer those who will be competing on the course she calls home.

"Even last week at Kingsmill [players] were asking me," Cockerill said on the podcast about her Olympic insight. "If they knew before or if they found out in just a casual conversation they would say, ‘Oh what’s it like. What are the keys?

“Because the greens are so small you can’t go wrong being on the front-middle part of every green. If you were on the middle of every green, you would probably not have that long of a birdie putt, and over 72 holes you’d probably end up with the trophy.”