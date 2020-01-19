Andrew Landry saw a six-shot lead on the back nine disappear but withstood a final-round charge by Abraham Ancer to win The American Express on Sunday at PGA West's Stadium Course. Here's everything you need to know from the final day in La Quinta, California:

LEADERBOARD

1. Andrew Landry, -26

2. Abraham Ancer, -24

3. Scottie Scheffler, -23

T-4. Bud Cauley, -20

T-4. Sepp Straka, -20

WHAT IT MEANS

Two years after losing to Jon Rahm in a playoff at this event, Landry avoided another playoff at PGA West and instead notched a two-shot victory over Ancer.

Landry's victory was very much unexpected. He entered the week having missed seven of eight cuts to begin this season. And while his win Sunday wasn't the route many had expected after Landry went up big with just a handful of holes to play, it was still a victory, which gives Landry his second career PGA Tour title (he also won the 2018 Valero Texas Open) and two more guaranteed years on Tour.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Landry led Ancer and Scheffler by six shots after making a short putt at the par-4 12th hole for his sixth birdie of the round. But Landry bogeyed each of the next three holes while Ancer, two groups ahead, went on a tear with birdies at Nos. 14, 16 and 17, the last one coming on a 26-foot birdie make on the treacherous par-3 island hole.

Suddenly, Landry, with three holes still to play, found himself tied with Ancer for the lead.

While Ancer got in the clubhouse at 24 under thanks to a brilliant 9-under 63 to close, Landry orchestrated some magic of his own at the penultimate hole. He hit his tee ball to 7 feet and rolled home the birdie putt to take a one-shot lead entering the final hole, which he birdied from 6 feet to shoot 66 and win by two shots.

SHOT OF THE DAY

After seeing his big lead evaporate, Landry stepped up and hit the shot of the tournament at No. 17:

BEST OF THE REST

Sam Burns snapped a string of three straight missed cuts by shooting 63 and tying for sixth.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT

Rickie Fowler had a spot in Sunday's final threesome, but he shot 1-under 70 in the final round and finished at 18 under, eight shots back.