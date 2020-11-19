Andy Ogletree turns professional after earning Masters low-amateur honors

Andy Ogletree has competed for the final time as an amateur.

The Georgia Tech graduate, who last Sunday earned a trip to Butler Cabin as the low amateur of the 84th Masters, announced Thursday that he has turned professional.

“My amateur golf career was an absolute blast and last week at the Masters is the perfect way for it to end,” said Ogletree, who fired three rounds of par or better to tie for 34th at Augusta National. “I’ve had so much fun, met so many great people and have so many incredible memories, but it’s time for me to test my game at the next level, against the best of the best."

The 22-year-old Ogletree will be represented by Rock Sports Group and has signed endorsement deals with Titleist, Peter Millar, International Golf Logistics and two local companies from Ogletree's native Meridian, Mississippi, New South Ford and Southern Pipe and Supply.

Ogletree, a two-time All-American for the Yellow Jackets, broke out two summers ago, winning the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst and representing a winning U.S. side later that year in the Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool. He had recently reached No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

It is unknown where Ogletree will make his pro debut, though he will be afforded a maximum of seven sponsor exemptions this season on the PGA Tour as his Masters start does not count toward that total.

"The game has taken me to so many special places already," Ogletree added. "I cannot wait to see where it will take me in the future."