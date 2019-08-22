A. Park leads CP Women's Open; defending champ Henderson one back

Getty Images

AURORA, Ontario — Annie Park shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead in the opening round of the CP Women's Open.

Canadians Brooke Henderson, the defending champion, and Anne-Catherine Tanguay were one shot back along with top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Pajaree Anannarukarn and Nicole Broch Larsen.

Park hit 15 greens in regulation and eagled the par-5 ninth. She could play her way onto the U.S. team for next week's Solheim Cup with a strong finish in Canada. The top eight players in the points standings after the tournament will make the team, with two additional spots determined by the world rankings and captain Juli Inkster getting two wild-card picks. Park's easiest avenue to qualify for the team would be via the rankings — she is 42nd, one spot behind Austin Ernst.

Full-field scores from the CP Women’s Open

Tiffany Chan, Marissa Steen, Megan Khang and Louise Ridderstrom shot 67 on Thursday at Magna Golf Club.

Liu (81) cherishing her experience at CPWO

Michelle Liu, 12, opened her LPGA debut with a 9-over 81, but is still proud and thankful to be the youngest to ever play in the CP Women's Open.
Henderson fires 66, eyes repeat in national open

Brooke Henderson shot 6-under 66 on Thursday to grab the early lead at the CP Women's Open, where she looks to defend her title.
Henderson excited to defend CPWO title

Brooke Henderson is excited to defend what she calls the "highlight" of her career so far at the CP Women's Open this week in her home country of Canada.