The Annika Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media. Past winners of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee and Maria Fassi.

With conference championships in the books, here is a look at the top Annika contenders, as determined by our Golf Channel college experts:

Frida Kinhult, Fr., Florida State

Golfstat ranking: 2

Wins: 2 (Jim West Intercollegiate, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate)

Other results: T-3, Evans Derby Experience; T-5, ACC Championship; T-5, Stanford Intercollegiate; T-8 Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-9, Cougar Classic; T-10, Schooner Classic

Andrea Lee, Jr., Stanford

Golfstat ranking: 1

Wins: 2 (Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge, ASU Invitational)

Other results: T-3, Pac-12 Preview; T-3, East Lake Cup; fifth, Annika Intercollegiate; T-8, Pac-12 Championship; T-12, Bruin/Wave Invitational

Jennifer Kupcho, Sr., Wake Forest

Golfstat ranking: 3

Wins: 2 (Tar Heel Classic, Bryan National Collegiate)

Other results: T-2, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-9, Mason Rudolph Championship; 12th, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-12, ACC Championship; T-23, Tar Heel Invitational; T-24, Cougar Classic

Emilia Migliaccio, Soph., Wake Forest

Golfstat ranking: 16

Wins: 3 (ACC Championship, Tar Heel Invitational, Bryan National Collegiate)

Other results: T-2, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-3, Tar Heel Invitational; T-11, Landfall Tradition; T-12, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-29, Cougar Classic; T-46, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge

Maria Fassi, Sr., Arkansas

Golfstat ranking: 15

Wins: 1 (SEC Championship)

Other results: second, Evans Derby Experience; T-4, Lady Puerto Rico Classic; eighth, Cougar Classic; T-14, Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-22, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-25, Annika Intercollegiate

NEXT FIVE