Annika Award Watch List: LSU's Ingrid Lindblad leads way

The Annika Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media. Past winners of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee and Maria Fassi.

Here are the top 15 contenders as we head into March:

1. Ingrid Lindblad, Fr., LSU

Golfstat rank: 1

Wins: 2 (Magnolia Invitational, Florida State Matchup)

Other results: second, IJGA Collegiate; fourth, Princess Anne Invitational; T-5, Battle at the Beach; T-11, Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate

2. Sophie Guo, Fr., Texas

Golfstat rank: 3

Wins: 1 (White Sand Invitational)

Other results: fourth, Betsy Rawls Invitational; T-5, Icon Invitational; T-7, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; 14th, Annika Intercollegiate; T-16, Schooner Fall Classic

3. Kaitlyn Papp, Jr., Texas

Golfstat rank: 2

Wins: None

Other results: third, Annika Intercollegiate; T-3, Schooner Fall Classic; T-4, White Sands Invitational; eighth, Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invite; 11th, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge

4. Vivian Hou, Fr., Arizona

Golfstat rank: 4

Wins: None

Other results: second, Annika Intercollegiate; second, Stanford Intercollegiate; T-3, Hurricane Invitational; T-4, Pac-12 Preview; T-4, East Lake Cup; T-35, Windy City Collegiate

5. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Fr., South Carolina

Golfstat rank: 5

Wins: 1 (Windy City Collegiate)

Other results: third, IJGA Collegiate; T-3, Landfall Tradition; T-15, Annika Intercollegiate; T-32, Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational

6. Linn Grant, Fr., Arizona State

Golfstat rank: 6

Wins: None

Other results: third, Stanford Intercollegiate; T-6, IJGA Collegiate; T-6, Windy City Collegiate; T-8, Annika Intercollegiate; T-13, Pac-12 Preview; T-18, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge

7. Emma Spitz, Fr., UCLA

Golfstat rank: 7

Wins: 1 (Bruin/Wave Invitational)

Other results: third, Golfweek Conference Challenge; T-7, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-7, Pac-12 Preview; T-11, Stanford Intercollegiate; T-32, Annika Intercollegiate

8. Ana Belac, Sr., Duke

Golfstat rank: 8

Wins: 1 (East Lake Cup)

Other results: T-5, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-15, Windy City Collegiate; T-26, Annika Intercollegiate

9. Natalie Srinivasan, Sr., Furman

Golfstat rank: 12

Wins: 3 (Lady Paladin Invitational, Glass City Invitational, Moon Golf Invitational)

Other results: T-16, Cougar Classic; T-26, Landfall Tradition

10. Allisen Corpuz, Sr., USC

Golfstat rank: 10

Wins: None

Other results: second, Rebel Beach Intercollegiate; T-3, Windy City Collegiate; fourth, Stanford Intercollegiate; T-7, Pac-12 Preview; T-11, Bruin/Wave Invitational; T-19, Annika Intercollegiate; T-25, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge

NEXT FIVE