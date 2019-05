Annika Award Watch List: With regionals complete, Kinhult still No. 1

The Annika Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media. Past winners of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee and Maria Fassi.

With NCAA regionals complete, here is a look at the top Annika contenders, as determined by our Golf Channel college experts:

Frida Kinhult, Fr., Florida State

Golfstat ranking: 1

Wins: 2 (Jim West Intercollegiate, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate)

Other results: T-3, Evans Derby Experience; T-5, ACC Championship; T-5, Stanford Intercollegiate; T-8 Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-9, Cougar Classic; T-10, Schooner Classic; T-13, NCAA Auburn Regional

Andrea Lee, Jr., Stanford

Golfstat ranking: 2

Wins: 2 (Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge, ASU Invitational)

Other results: T-3, Pac-12 Preview; T-3, East Lake Cup; fifth, Annika Intercollegiate; T-8, Pac-12 Championship; T-12, Bruin/Wave Invitational; T-27, NCAA East Lansing Regional

Jennifer Kupcho, Sr., Wake Forest

Golfstat ranking: 6

Wins: 2 (Tar Heel Classic, Bryan National Collegiate)

Other results: T-2, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-9, Mason Rudolph Championship; 12th, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-12, ACC Championship; T-16, NCAA Norman Regional; T-23, Tar Heel Invitational; T-24, Cougar Classic

Emilia Migliaccio, Soph., Wake Forest

Golfstat ranking: 13

Wins: 3 (ACC Championship, Tar Heel Invitational, Bryan National Collegiate)

Other results: T-2, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-3, Tar Heel Invitational; T-11, Landfall Tradition; T-12, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-16, NCAA Norman Regional; T-29, Cougar Classic; T-46, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge

Patty Tavatanakit, Soph., UCLA

Golfstat ranking: 8

Wins: 2 (Annika Intercollegiate, NCAA East Lansing Regional)

Other results: second, Golfweek Conference Challenge; T-4, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-10, Ping/ASU Thunderbird Invitational; T-22, Pac-12 Championship; T-39, Bruin Wave Invitational; T-41, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

NEXT FIVE