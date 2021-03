Annika Award Watch List: South Carolina teammates among 15 players selected

The Annika Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media. Past winners of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee, Maria Fassi and last year's winner, Furman's Natalie Srinivasan.

Fifteen players were selected to the latest Annika Award Watch List, including South Carolina teammates Pauline Roussin-Bouchard and Ana Pelaez. Here is the full list, in alphabetical order:

Allisen Corpuz, Sr., USC

Ranking: Golfstat – 12 | Golfweek – 6

Wins: Lamkin San Diego Invitational, The Gold Rush

Other results: third, Sun Devil Winter Classic; fourth, Arizona Wildcat Invitational

Next event: Liz Murphey Collegiate, March 19-21

Isabella Fierro, Soph., Oklahoma State

Ranking: Golfstat – 13 | Golfweek – 13

Wins: None

Other results: second, Betsy Rawls Invitational; T-2, Kissing Tree Invitational; T-3, Cowgirl Classic; T-5, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; T-6, Schooner Fall Classic; eighth, Icon Invitational

Next event: Mountainview Collegiate, March 19-21

Karen Fredgaard, Fr., Houston

Ranking: Golfstat – 2 | Golfweek – 2

Wins: UCF Challenge

Other results: second, Icon Invitational

Next event: Clover Cup, Marrch 12-14

Linn Grant, Soph., Arizona State

Ranking: Golfstat – 10 | Golfweek – 5

Wins: Bruin Wave Invitational, Sun Devil Winter Classic, Match in the Desert

Other results: None

Next event: Clover Cup, March 12-14

Gurleen Kaur, Sr., Baylor

Ranking: Golfstat – 35 | Golfweek – 26

Wins: Schooner Fall Classic, Betsy Rawls Invitational

Other results: 13th, Cowgirl Classic; T-15, Gamecock Intercollegiate; T-16, Icon Invitational; T-23, Trinity Forest Invitational

Next event: Mountainview Collegiate, March 19-21

Rachel Kuehn, Soph., Wake Forest

Ranking: Golfstat – 19 | Golfweek – 17

Wins: Palmetto Intercollegiate

Other results: T-3, UCF Challenge; T-26, Gamecock Intercollegiate

Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14

Ingrid Lindblad, Soph., LSU

Ranking: Golfstat – 8 | Golfweek – 10

Wins: None

Other results: second, Blessings Collegiate; third, Gamecock Intercollegiate; T-3, The Ally, seventh, Icon Invitational; T-7, Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate; ninth, Moon Golf Invitational

Next event: Liz Murphey Collegiate, March 19-21

Ana Pelaez, Sr., South Carolina

Ranking: Golfstat – 6 | Golfweek – 11

Wins: None

Other results: T-3, Moon Golf Invitational; T-6, Gamecock Intercollegiate

Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Soph., South Carolina

Ranking: Golfstat – 7 | Golfweek – 8

Wins: Moon Golf Invitational, The Ally

Other results: eighth, Blessings Collegiate; T-8, East Lake Cup (stroke play); T-34, Gamecock Intercollegiate; 2-0 at East Lake Cup (match play)

Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14

Aneka Seumanutafa, Jr., Ohio State

Ranking: Golfstat – 21 | Golfweek – 48

Wins: None

Other results: T-2, Gator Women's Invitational; T-3, FAU Paradise Invitational; T-4, Florida State Matchup

Next event: Briar's Creek Invitational, March 15-16

Erica Shepherd, Soph., Duke

Ranking: Golfstat – 4 | Golfweek – 3

Wins: Gamecock Intercollegiate

Other results: third, Palmetto Intercollegiate

Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14

Emma Spitz, Soph., UCLA

Ranking: Golfstat – 22 | Golfweek – 9

Wins: None

Other results: second, Sun Devil Winter Classic; T-2, Lamkin San Diego Invitational; T-3, Match in the Desert; fourth, Bruin Wave Invitational

Next event: Ping/ASU Invitational, March 26-28

Maja Stark, Soph., Oklahoma State

Ranking: Golfstat – 16 | Golfweek – 16

Wins: Heroes Ladies Intercollegiate

Other results: second, Trinity Forest Invitational; T-8, Kissing Tree Invitational; T-11, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; T-12, Icon Invitational; T-14, Cowgirl Classic

Next event: Mountainview Collegiate, March 19-21

Beatrice Wallin, Jr., Florida State

Ranking: Golfstat – 3 | Golfweek – 1

Wins: Florida State Matchup

Other results: T-6, Moon Golf Invitational

Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14

Lauren Walsh, Soph., Wake Forest

Ranking: Golfstat – 11 | Golfweek – 12

Wins: None

Other results: second, UCF Challenge; second, Palmetto Intercollegiate; T-10, Gamecock Intercollegiate

Next event: Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 13-14