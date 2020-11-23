Annika Award Watch List: Top 20 players after the fall

The Annika Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media. Past winners of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee, Maria Fassi and last year's winner, Furman's Natalie Srinivasan.

Just 54 Division I women's teams competed this fall and it is unknown how many will play this spring, but here's the current watch list, including the top 20 players who excelled this fall or are expected to do so come January: