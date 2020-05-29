Annika Foundation donating $50K in grants to Symetra Tour players

Annika Sorenstam’s charitable organization will award $50,000 in grants to Symetra Tour players.

The Annika Foundation Crisis Relief Fund will award an initial round of $500 grants to 100 players, the foundation announced Friday. Symetra Tour players with status in categories A-K who demonstrate need due to the Covid-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for the grants.

The application deadline is June 12 with grants expected to be distributed beginning July 1.

Details can be found at www.annikafoundation.org/crisisrelief. Individuals interested in donating to the fund can also go to that site.

“So many Annika Foundation alumnae play on the Symetra Tour, doing everything they can physically and financially to make their LPGA dreams come true,” Sorenstam said. “Our team is humbled to be in a position to try to make a difference and give these players a little peace of mind during this break from tournament action.”

Since the inaugural Annika Foundation tournament in 2009, 60 Annika event alumnae have gone on to earn LPGA tour cards.

“It’s truly been a challenging time for our professionals not having tournaments to showcase their talent and earn a living,” said Mike Nichols, the Symetra Tour’s chief business officer. “We are extremely grateful to Annika and her Foundation for reaching out to try to find a way to provide this welcome and needed support to our athletes.”