Another former LIV player reinstated to PGA Tour, but not yet eligible to compete

Another former LIV Golf member is rejoining the PGA Tour.

As first reported by Sports Illustrated, Pat Perez has been reinstated as a PGA Tour member, though according to the PGA Tour, he’s not yet eligible to participate in PGA Tour-affiliated events.

It’s unclear when Perez, who turns 50 on March 1, can return to PGA Tour competition, whether it’s on the PGA Tour Champions or another tour. The Tour, via statement, could not share any other specifics, citing the issue as a disciplinary matter.

“Players that do not qualify for the Returning Member Program can only be reinstated in accordance with the non-member policy and any applicable disciplinary process,” the Tour said. “At his request, Pat Perez was reinstated as a member but is not eligible to participate in PGA Tour-affiliated tournaments at this time. The PGA Tour does not comment on disciplinary matters.”

Earlier this week, the PGA Tour announced the Returning Member Program, which allowed Brooks Koepka an immediate pathway back. The one-time program, however, ends Feb. 2 and only pertains to three other LIV members, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith. Perez did not meet the criteria, which was major winners since 2022.

Perez joined LIV ahead of its first U.S.-based event in June 2022. His 4Aces team won the season-long title that season and didn’t finish worse than fourth in Perez’s three-year stint with LIV. Perez, however, only posted three top-10s during that span and was relegated after the 2022 campaign.

He served as a LIV broadcaster this past year.

Per multiple online reports, Perez’s involvement as an analyst, considered by the PGA Tour to be “promoting unauthorized events,” was factored into his suspension, which was set to expire in August 2026, one year from the last LIV event he worked.

When cleared, Perez would be eligible to compete on the PGA Tour Champions via the tour’s career-money category. Perez earned more than $26 million on the PGA Tour; he eclipsed $17 million competing on LIV in 34 starts.