APGA Tour competing at Torrey Pines, with final round Sunday on Golf Channel

The Farmers Insurance Open runs Wednesday through Saturday, which means two things: 1) The PGA Tour won’t conflict with the NFL playoffs. 2) It’s show time for the APGA Tour.

The Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour will contest its 36-hole Farmers Insurance Invitational this week at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.

While the PGA Tour is wrapping up its event on the South Course on Saturday, the Invitational will be starting up on the North Course. The Invitational will then conclude on Sunday on the South Course.

And for the first time in APGA Tour history, the final round will be televised on Golf Channel. Coverage is scheduled from 5-7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The broadcast team will include host Damon Hack, analyst Notah Begay III and on-course reporters Doug Smith and Jacques Slade.

The APGA Tour, established in 2010, is a non-profit organization with a mission to prepare Black and minority players to compete and win in both professional golf and within the professional golf industry. The Tour has 11 events currently slated for the year and also hosts career development and mentoring sessions.