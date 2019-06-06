Arnold Palmer Cup begins with mixed four-balls

The Arnold Palmer Cup will begin Friday with 12 mixed four-ball matches.

The opening session will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT at The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark., with Americans Chandler Phillips and Mariel Galdiano taking on Frida Kinhult and Daviid Nyfjall, who was a last-minute replacement for Jovan Rebula.

“The first match is always important to get off to a good start, and we have Chandler, who is a three-year veteran of the event, and Mariel, who is a returning member of the team,” said Alabama women's coach Mic Potter, who is one of two U.S. captains along with Vanderbilt men's coach Scott Limbaugh. “We really wanted to make sure we got them out early to lead us off and get us off to a good start.”

Just one session will be played Friday. Two sessions will take place Saturday, 12 mixed foursomes matches in the morning and 12 foursomes matches in the afternoon. The Palmer Cup will conclude with 24 singles matches on Sunday.

The U.S. has won two straight Palmer Cups and leads the all-time series, 12-9-1.

Here is a look at Friday morning's mixed four-ball matchups (Live stream link):

8:30 a.m. – Match 1

Mariel Galdiano/Chandler Phillips vs. Frida Kinhult/David Nyfjall

8:45 a.m. – Match 2

John Augenstein/Emilia Migliaccio vs. Aled Greville/Lorna McClymont

9 a.m. – Match 3

Kaylee Benton/Patrick Martin vs. Julie McCarthy/Sandy Scott

9:15 a.m. – Match 4

Stephanie Lau/Alex Scott vs. Kengo Aoshima/Gabriela Ruffels

9:30 a.m. - Match 5

Austin Eckroat/Malia Nam vs. Agathe Laisne/Chun An Yu

9:45 a.m. – Match 6

Quade Cummins/Ann Parmerter vs. Ana Belac/Luis Gagne

10 a.m. – Match 7

Abbey Carlson/Will Gordon vs. Alex del Rey/Karoline Stormo

10:15 a.m. – Match 8

Will Grimmer/Haylee Harford vs. Lois Kaye Go/Peng Pichaikool

10:30 a.m. – Match 9

Peter Kuest/Kaitlyn Papp vs. Sofia Garcia/Ivan Ramirez

10:45 a.m. – Match 10

Jennifer Chang/Alex Smalley vs. Leonie Harm/Matthias Schmid

11 a.m. – Match 11

Dylan Kim/Brandon Wu vs. Takumi Kanaya/Hira Naveed

11:15 a.m. – Match 12

Hailee Cooper/Cole Hammer vs. Jiwon Jeon/Keita Nakajima