Another PGA Tour event during the Florida swing will allow limited fans.

A week after the Honda Classic announced plans to welcome a limited number of spectators, tournament officials with the Arnold Palmer Invitational said Thursday that it will cap attendance at 25% capacity and only allow single-day tickets to be sold.

“Although the 2021 event will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to providing a world-class experience in a safe environment for all involved,” said API tournament director Joie Chitwood.

The annual event at Bay Hill will be held March 4-7. It’s the second leg of the Tour’s Florida swing, following the World Golf Championships event that has been moved to Concession Golf Club outside Tampa. That event hasn’t yet released its attendance plans. The Players Championship is also preparing to allow a limited number of spectators.

API officials said only day-specific tickets will be available, starting with Thursday’s opening round. No fans will be allowed for practice rounds of pro-ams earlier in the week, and they will be required to wear a mask at all times and likely be subject to a thermal screening and health questionnaire upon entry.