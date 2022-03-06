Arnold Palmer Invitational purse payout: Scottie Scheffler earns more than $2 million

Less than a month after becoming a first-time PGA Tour champion, Scottie Scheffler is a multiple winner.

Scheffler earned a hard-fought victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, shooting even-par 72 on a day where only four players broke par.

Scheffler adds the API triumph to his WM Phoenix Open title in February.

It was a big day for the big Texan as he earned extra FedExCup points and over $2 million in official prize money, as the Arnold Palmer Invitational is considered an upper-tier Tour event.

Full-field scores from the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Here are complete purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Scheffler and the rest of the players who made the Bay Hill cut: