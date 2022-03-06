Arnold Palmer Invitational purse payout: Scottie Scheffler earns more than $2 million

Getty Images

Less than a month after becoming a first-time PGA Tour champion, Scottie Scheffler is a multiple winner.

Scheffler earned a hard-fought victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, shooting even-par 72 on a day where only four players broke par.

Scheffler adds the API triumph to his WM Phoenix Open title in February.

It was a big day for the big Texan as he earned extra FedExCup points and over $2 million in official prize money, as the Arnold Palmer Invitational is considered an upper-tier Tour event.

Full-field scores from the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Here are complete purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Scheffler and the rest of the players who made the Bay Hill cut:

Finish 

Player

 FedEx 

 Earnings ($) 

1

Scottie Scheffler

550.00

2,160,000.00

T2

Tyrrell Hatton

218.33

908,000.00

T2

Billy Horschel

218.33

908,000.00

T2

Viktor Hovland

218.33

908,000.00

T5

Chris Kirk

110.00

463,500.00

T5

Gary Woodland

110.00

463,500.00

T7

Talor Gooch

92.00

390,000.00

T7

Lucas Herbert

92.00

390,000.00

T9

Sam Burns

80.50

339,000.00

T9

Matt Fitzpatrick

80.50

339,000.00

T11

Keegan Bradley

71.00

291,000.00

T11

Corey Conners

71.00

291,000.00

T13

Russell Henley

60.75

228,000.00

T13

Graeme McDowell

60.75

228,000.00

T13

Rory McIlroy

60.75

228,000.00

T13

Cameron Young

60.75

228,000.00

T17

Max Homa

53.33

183,000.00

T17

Jon Rahm

53.33

183,000.00

T17

Aaron Wise

53.33

183,000.00

T20

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

45.42

131,400.00

T20

Tommy Fleetwood

45.42

131,400.00

T20

Beau Hossler

45.42

131,400.00

T20

Sungjae Im

45.42

131,400.00

T20

Hideki Matsuyama

45.42

131,400.00

T20

Nick Watney

45.42

131,400.00

T26

Si Woo Kim

34.28

87,600.00

T26

Jason Kokrak

34.28

87,600.00

T26

David Lipsky

34.28

87,600.00

T26

Sebastián Muñoz

34.28

87,600.00

T26

Adam Scott

34.28

87,600.00

T26

Brendan Steele

34.28

87,600.00

T32

Tom Hoge

24.65

67,000.00

T32

Charles Howell III

24.65

67,000.00

T32

Patton Kizzire

24.65

67,000.00

T32

Adam Long

24.65

67,000.00

T32

Thomas Pieters

-

67,000.00

T32

Nick Taylor

24.65

67,000.00

T38

Sergio Garcia

18.70

53,400.00

T38

Patrick Rodgers

18.70

53,400.00

T38

Alex Smalley

18.70

53,400.00

T38

Will Zalatoris

18.70

53,400.00

T42

Dylan Frittelli

11.95

37,464.00

T42

Padraig Harrington

11.95

37,464.00

T42

Zach Johnson

11.95

37,464.00

T42

K.H. Lee

11.95

37,464.00

T42

Taylor Moore

11.95

37,464.00

T42

Taylor Pendrith

11.95

37,464.00

T42

Pat Perez

11.95

37,464.00

T42

Ian Poulter

11.95

37,464.00

T42

Adam Schenk

11.95

37,464.00

T42

Davis Thompson

-

37,464.00

T52

Rickie Fowler

6.94

28,170.00

T52

Lanto Griffin

6.94

28,170.00

T52

Stephan Jaeger

6.94

28,170.00

T52

Matt Jones

6.94

28,170.00

T52

Martin Laird

6.94

28,170.00

T52

John Pak

-

28,170.00

T52

J.J. Spaun

6.94

28,170.00

T52

Danny Willett

6.94

28,170.00

60

Brendon Todd

5.66

27,000.00

T61

Cameron Champ

4.76

26,040.00

T61

Danny Lee

4.76

26,040.00

T61

Denny McCarthy

4.76

26,040.00

T61

Keith Mitchell

4.76

26,040.00

T61

Sam Ryder

4.76

26,040.00

T61

Vince Whaley

4.76

26,040.00

T61

Matthew Wolff

4.76

26,040.00

T68

Hayden Buckley

3.54

24,720.00

T68

Marc Leishman

3.54

24,720.00

T68

Greyson Sigg

3.54

24,720.00

T68

Lee Westwood

3.54

24,720.00

72

Paul Casey

3.17

24,120.00

73

Maverick McNealy

3.06

23,880.00

T74

Lucas Glover

2.83

23,400.00

T74

Anirban Lahiri

2.83

23,400.00

T74

Troy Merritt

2.83

23,400.00

77

Chez Reavie

2.60

22,920.00

