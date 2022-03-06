Arnold Palmer Invitational purse payout: Scottie Scheffler earns more than $2 million

Less than a month after becoming a first-time PGA Tour champion, Scottie Scheffler is a multiple winner.
Scheffler earned a hard-fought victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, shooting even-par 72 on a day where only four players broke par.
Scheffler adds the API triumph to his WM Phoenix Open title in February.
It was a big day for the big Texan as he earned extra FedExCup points and over $2 million in official prize money, as the Arnold Palmer Invitational is considered an upper-tier Tour event.
Full-field scores from the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Here are complete purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Scheffler and the rest of the players who made the Bay Hill cut:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
550.00
|
2,160,000.00
|
T2
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
218.33
|
908,000.00
|
T2
|
Billy Horschel
|
218.33
|
908,000.00
|
T2
|
Viktor Hovland
|
218.33
|
908,000.00
|
T5
|
Chris Kirk
|
110.00
|
463,500.00
|
T5
|
Gary Woodland
|
110.00
|
463,500.00
|
T7
|
Talor Gooch
|
92.00
|
390,000.00
|
T7
|
Lucas Herbert
|
92.00
|
390,000.00
|
T9
|
Sam Burns
|
80.50
|
339,000.00
|
T9
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
80.50
|
339,000.00
|
T11
|
Keegan Bradley
|
71.00
|
291,000.00
|
T11
|
Corey Conners
|
71.00
|
291,000.00
|
T13
|
Russell Henley
|
60.75
|
228,000.00
|
T13
|
Graeme McDowell
|
60.75
|
228,000.00
|
T13
|
Rory McIlroy
|
60.75
|
228,000.00
|
T13
|
Cameron Young
|
60.75
|
228,000.00
|
T17
|
Max Homa
|
53.33
|
183,000.00
|
T17
|
Jon Rahm
|
53.33
|
183,000.00
|
T17
|
Aaron Wise
|
53.33
|
183,000.00
|
T20
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
45.42
|
131,400.00
|
T20
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
45.42
|
131,400.00
|
T20
|
Beau Hossler
|
45.42
|
131,400.00
|
T20
|
Sungjae Im
|
45.42
|
131,400.00
|
T20
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
45.42
|
131,400.00
|
T20
|
Nick Watney
|
45.42
|
131,400.00
|
T26
|
Si Woo Kim
|
34.28
|
87,600.00
|
T26
|
Jason Kokrak
|
34.28
|
87,600.00
|
T26
|
David Lipsky
|
34.28
|
87,600.00
|
T26
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
34.28
|
87,600.00
|
T26
|
Adam Scott
|
34.28
|
87,600.00
|
T26
|
Brendan Steele
|
34.28
|
87,600.00
|
T32
|
Tom Hoge
|
24.65
|
67,000.00
|
T32
|
Charles Howell III
|
24.65
|
67,000.00
|
T32
|
Patton Kizzire
|
24.65
|
67,000.00
|
T32
|
Adam Long
|
24.65
|
67,000.00
|
T32
|
Thomas Pieters
|
-
|
67,000.00
|
T32
|
Nick Taylor
|
24.65
|
67,000.00
|
T38
|
Sergio Garcia
|
18.70
|
53,400.00
|
T38
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
18.70
|
53,400.00
|
T38
|
Alex Smalley
|
18.70
|
53,400.00
|
T38
|
Will Zalatoris
|
18.70
|
53,400.00
|
T42
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
11.95
|
37,464.00
|
T42
|
Padraig Harrington
|
11.95
|
37,464.00
|
T42
|
Zach Johnson
|
11.95
|
37,464.00
|
T42
|
K.H. Lee
|
11.95
|
37,464.00
|
T42
|
Taylor Moore
|
11.95
|
37,464.00
|
T42
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
11.95
|
37,464.00
|
T42
|
Pat Perez
|
11.95
|
37,464.00
|
T42
|
Ian Poulter
|
11.95
|
37,464.00
|
T42
|
Adam Schenk
|
11.95
|
37,464.00
|
T42
|
Davis Thompson
|
-
|
37,464.00
|
T52
|
Rickie Fowler
|
6.94
|
28,170.00
|
T52
|
Lanto Griffin
|
6.94
|
28,170.00
|
T52
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
6.94
|
28,170.00
|
T52
|
Matt Jones
|
6.94
|
28,170.00
|
T52
|
Martin Laird
|
6.94
|
28,170.00
|
T52
|
John Pak
|
-
|
28,170.00
|
T52
|
J.J. Spaun
|
6.94
|
28,170.00
|
T52
|
Danny Willett
|
6.94
|
28,170.00
|
60
|
Brendon Todd
|
5.66
|
27,000.00
|
T61
|
Cameron Champ
|
4.76
|
26,040.00
|
T61
|
Danny Lee
|
4.76
|
26,040.00
|
T61
|
Denny McCarthy
|
4.76
|
26,040.00
|
T61
|
Keith Mitchell
|
4.76
|
26,040.00
|
T61
|
Sam Ryder
|
4.76
|
26,040.00
|
T61
|
Vince Whaley
|
4.76
|
26,040.00
|
T61
|
Matthew Wolff
|
4.76
|
26,040.00
|
T68
|
Hayden Buckley
|
3.54
|
24,720.00
|
T68
|
Marc Leishman
|
3.54
|
24,720.00
|
T68
|
Greyson Sigg
|
3.54
|
24,720.00
|
T68
|
Lee Westwood
|
3.54
|
24,720.00
|
72
|
Paul Casey
|
3.17
|
24,120.00
|
73
|
Maverick McNealy
|
3.06
|
23,880.00
|
T74
|
Lucas Glover
|
2.83
|
23,400.00
|
T74
|
Anirban Lahiri
|
2.83
|
23,400.00
|
T74
|
Troy Merritt
|
2.83
|
23,400.00
|
77
|
Chez Reavie
|
2.60
|
22,920.00