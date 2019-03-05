While Rory McIlroy is tabbed as the odds-on favorite to win this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, who is flying under the radar entering Bay Hill?

Here are three options listed at 100-1 or worse:

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (100-1)

A missed cut at Honda could be a blessing in disguise as Aphibarnrat was playing his seventh tournament in eight weeks. Two weeks ago, he was T-3 at the WGC-Mexico. While he missed the cut last year at Bay Hill, he does own a pair of T-6 finishes at Arnie's Place. Plus, now he's playing a home game, as he recently moved to nearby Lake Nona.

Bud Cauley (150-1)

Cauley is coming off a T-12 finish at the Honda Classic and got into this week's field after Tiger Woods withdrew. He's been T-26 or better in three of his last four starts. Cauley was T-4 at Bay Hill in his API debut, in 2014, and tied for 14th last year.

Sam Horsfield (200-1)

Hometown kid has played mostly on the European Tour since turning pro two years ago, but he was T-14 last year in his API debut.