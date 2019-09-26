Asia-Pacific Amateur returning to Royal Melbourne in 2020

Tournament organizers announced Thursday that the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will return next year for the second time to Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.

Co-founded by the Masters, the R&A and the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, the Asia-Pacific Amateur identifies top players in the region and offers spots in the Masters and The Open the following year to the tournament champion. This year's event is currently underway at Sheshan International Golf Club in China, which annually hosts the PGA Tour's WGC-HSBC Champions.

Royal Melbourne will become the first repeat host in the 12-year history of the event, having been the site of the 2014 edition won by Australia's Antonio Murdaca. The famed Sand Belt course will also play host to the Presidents Cup for a third time later this year.

"We are thrilled to host the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship once again and bring this exceptional event back to the Royal Melbourne Golf Club," said club captain Andrew Kirby. "Hosting the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will be another tremendous opportunity to add to that tradition and promote the game of golf in our country and the Asia-Pacific region."

Past champions of the event include Hideki Matsuyama (2010, 2011), Guan Tianlang (2014) and Curtis Luck (2016).