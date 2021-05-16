AT&T Byron Nelson payout: K.H. Lee nearly nets $1.5 million

Here are the purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for winner K.H. Lee and the rest of the players who made the cut at the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 K.H. Lee 500 1,458,000
2 Sam Burns 300 882,900
3 Daniel Berger 134 395,381
3 Patton Kizzire 134 395,381
3 Charl Schwartzel 134 395,381
3 Scott Stallings 134 395,381
7 Joseph Bramlett 88 263,250
7 Troy Merritt 88 263,250
9 Seamus Power 73 212,625
9 Doc Redman 73 212,625
9 Jordan Spieth 73 212,625
9 Jhonattan Vegas 73 212,625
13 Bronson Burgoon 56 153,900
13 Luke Donald 56 153,900
13 Harris English 56 153,900
13 Satoshi Kodaira 56 153,900
17 Matt Kuchar 48 119,475
17 Hank Lebioda 48 119,475
17 Brandt Snedeker 48 119,475
17 Will Zalatoris 0 119,475
21 Rafa Cabrera Bello 39 84,969
21 Marc Leishman 39 84,969
21 Alex Noren 39 84,969
21 Carlos Ortiz 39 84,969
21 Lee Westwood 39 84,969
26 Ryan Armour 29 56,700
26 Wesley Bryan 29 56,700
26 Ben Martin 29 56,700
26 Keith Mitchell 29 56,700
26 Rob Oppenheim 29 56,700
26 Rory Sabbatini 29 56,700
26 Sepp Straka 29 56,700
26 Vincent Whaley 29 56,700
34 Scott Brown 20 42,201
34 Mark Hubbard 20 42,201
34 Jon Rahm 20 42,201
34 Adam Schenk 20 42,201
34 Roger Sloan 20 42,201
39 Wyndham Clark 14 31,185
39 Talor Gooch 14 31,185
39 Russell Knox 14 31,185
39 Hideki Matsuyama 14 31,185
39 Sean O'Hair 14 31,185
39 Pat Perez 14 31,185
39 Brian Stuard 14 31,185
39 Johnson Wagner 14 31,185
47 Brice Garnett 8 20,959
47 Michael Gligic 8 20,959
47 Sung Kang 8 20,959
47 Nelson Ledesma 8 20,959
47 Ryan Palmer 8 20,959
47 Patrick Rodgers 8 20,959
47 Scottie Scheffler 8 20,959
47 J.J. Spaun 8 20,959
55 Cameron Champ 6 18,630
55 Bryson DeChambeau 6 18,630
55 Charles Howell III 6 18,630
55 Si Woo Kim 6 18,630
55 Sebastián Muñoz 6 18,630
55 Aaron Wise 6 18,630
61 Mark Anderson 5 17,820
61 Martin Laird 5 17,820
61 Luke List 5 17,820
61 Wes Roach 5 17,820
65 Michael Gellerman 4 17,415
66 Bo Hoag 4 17,253
67 Michael Kim 4 17,091
68 Dylan Meyer 0 16,848
68 Ted Potter, Jr. 3 16,848
70 Cameron Percy 3 16,605
71 Austin Cook 3 16,362
71 D.J. Trahan 3 16,362

Lee wins Nelson for first Tour title, PGA berth

BY Brentley Romine  — 

It was an early start and rainy finish Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where Kyoung-Hoon Lee captured his first PGA Tour victory.
Nelson: Burns leads, Spieth lurks, storms loom

BY Associated Press  — 

Sam Burns leads the AT&T Byron Nelson after 54 holes as Jordan Spieth lurks and Texas storms loom.
Spieth (66) again caps Nelson round with eagle

BY Brentley Romine  — 

For the second straight day, Jordan Spieth capped his round with an eagle, and he's three back entering Sunday at the Byron Nelson.