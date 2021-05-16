AT&T Byron Nelson payout: K.H. Lee nearly nets $1.5 million

Here are the purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for winner K.H. Lee and the rest of the players who made the cut at the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|K.H. Lee
|500
|1,458,000
|2
|Sam Burns
|300
|882,900
|3
|Daniel Berger
|134
|395,381
|3
|Patton Kizzire
|134
|395,381
|3
|Charl Schwartzel
|134
|395,381
|3
|Scott Stallings
|134
|395,381
|7
|Joseph Bramlett
|88
|263,250
|7
|Troy Merritt
|88
|263,250
|9
|Seamus Power
|73
|212,625
|9
|Doc Redman
|73
|212,625
|9
|Jordan Spieth
|73
|212,625
|9
|Jhonattan Vegas
|73
|212,625
|13
|Bronson Burgoon
|56
|153,900
|13
|Luke Donald
|56
|153,900
|13
|Harris English
|56
|153,900
|13
|Satoshi Kodaira
|56
|153,900
|17
|Matt Kuchar
|48
|119,475
|17
|Hank Lebioda
|48
|119,475
|17
|Brandt Snedeker
|48
|119,475
|17
|Will Zalatoris
|0
|119,475
|21
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|39
|84,969
|21
|Marc Leishman
|39
|84,969
|21
|Alex Noren
|39
|84,969
|21
|Carlos Ortiz
|39
|84,969
|21
|Lee Westwood
|39
|84,969
|26
|Ryan Armour
|29
|56,700
|26
|Wesley Bryan
|29
|56,700
|26
|Ben Martin
|29
|56,700
|26
|Keith Mitchell
|29
|56,700
|26
|Rob Oppenheim
|29
|56,700
|26
|Rory Sabbatini
|29
|56,700
|26
|Sepp Straka
|29
|56,700
|26
|Vincent Whaley
|29
|56,700
|34
|Scott Brown
|20
|42,201
|34
|Mark Hubbard
|20
|42,201
|34
|Jon Rahm
|20
|42,201
|34
|Adam Schenk
|20
|42,201
|34
|Roger Sloan
|20
|42,201
|39
|Wyndham Clark
|14
|31,185
|39
|Talor Gooch
|14
|31,185
|39
|Russell Knox
|14
|31,185
|39
|Hideki Matsuyama
|14
|31,185
|39
|Sean O'Hair
|14
|31,185
|39
|Pat Perez
|14
|31,185
|39
|Brian Stuard
|14
|31,185
|39
|Johnson Wagner
|14
|31,185
|47
|Brice Garnett
|8
|20,959
|47
|Michael Gligic
|8
|20,959
|47
|Sung Kang
|8
|20,959
|47
|Nelson Ledesma
|8
|20,959
|47
|Ryan Palmer
|8
|20,959
|47
|Patrick Rodgers
|8
|20,959
|47
|Scottie Scheffler
|8
|20,959
|47
|J.J. Spaun
|8
|20,959
|55
|Cameron Champ
|6
|18,630
|55
|Bryson DeChambeau
|6
|18,630
|55
|Charles Howell III
|6
|18,630
|55
|Si Woo Kim
|6
|18,630
|55
|Sebastián Muñoz
|6
|18,630
|55
|Aaron Wise
|6
|18,630
|61
|Mark Anderson
|5
|17,820
|61
|Martin Laird
|5
|17,820
|61
|Luke List
|5
|17,820
|61
|Wes Roach
|5
|17,820
|65
|Michael Gellerman
|4
|17,415
|66
|Bo Hoag
|4
|17,253
|67
|Michael Kim
|4
|17,091
|68
|Dylan Meyer
|0
|16,848
|68
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|3
|16,848
|70
|Cameron Percy
|3
|16,605
|71
|Austin Cook
|3
|16,362
|71
|D.J. Trahan
|3
|16,362