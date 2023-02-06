AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am payout: Justin Rose cashes first win in four years

Justin Rose earned his 11th PGA Tour victory and ended a four-year winless drought on Monday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Rose and the rest of the players who made the cut on the Monterey Peninsula:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Justin Rose
|
500.00
|
1,620,000.00
|
T2
|
Brendon Todd
|
245.00
|
801,000.00
|
T2
|
Brandon Wu
|
245.00
|
801,000.00
|
T4
|
Peter Malnati
|
115.00
|
378,750.00
|
T4
|
Denny McCarthy
|
115.00
|
378,750.00
|
T4
|
Keith Mitchell
|
115.00
|
378,750.00
|
T7
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
82.50
|
273,375.00
|
T7
|
Ryan Moore
|
82.50
|
273,375.00
|
T7
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
82.50
|
273,375.00
|
T7
|
Kevin Yu
|
82.50
|
273,375.00
|
T11
|
Beau Hossler
|
67.50
|
218,250.00
|
T11
|
Michael Kim
|
67.50
|
218,250.00
|
T13
|
Viktor Hovland
|
58.50
|
182,250.00
|
T13
|
Ben Martin
|
58.50
|
182,250.00
|
T15
|
Eric Cole
|
51.00
|
146,250.00
|
T15
|
Hank Lebioda
|
51.00
|
146,250.00
|
T15
|
Taylor Moore
|
51.00
|
146,250.00
|
T15
|
Seamus Power
|
51.00
|
146,250.00
|
T15
|
Scott Stallings
|
51.00
|
146,250.00
|
T20
|
Jonas Blixt
|
37.55
|
88,950.00
|
T20
|
Brent Grant
|
37.55
|
88,950.00
|
T20
|
Garrick Higgo
|
37.55
|
88,950.00
|
T20
|
Mark Hubbard
|
37.55
|
88,950.00
|
T20
|
Andrew Novak
|
37.55
|
88,950.00
|
T20
|
Robby Shelton
|
37.55
|
88,950.00
|
T20
|
Nick Taylor
|
37.55
|
88,950.00
|
T20
|
Martin Trainer
|
37.55
|
88,950.00
|
T20
|
Richy Werenski
|
37.55
|
88,950.00
|
T29
|
Sung Kang
|
26.50
|
58,950.00
|
T29
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
26.50
|
58,950.00
|
T29
|
Satoshi Kodaira
|
26.50
|
58,950.00
|
T29
|
Kyle Westmoreland
|
26.50
|
58,950.00
|
T29
|
Dylan Wu
|
26.50
|
58,950.00
|
T34
|
Harry Hall
|
21.00
|
49,050.00
|
T34
|
Kevin Kisner
|
21.00
|
49,050.00
|
T34
|
Sam Stevens
|
21.00
|
49,050.00
|
T37
|
Byeong Hun An
|
17.50
|
41,850.00
|
T37
|
Aaron Baddeley
|
17.50
|
41,850.00
|
T37
|
Thomas Detry
|
17.50
|
41,850.00
|
T37
|
Adam Schenk
|
17.50
|
41,850.00
|
T41
|
Dean Burmester
|
12.21
|
31,950.00
|
T41
|
Joel Dahmen
|
12.21
|
31,950.00
|
T41
|
Nick Hardy
|
12.21
|
31,950.00
|
T41
|
S.H. Kim
|
12.21
|
31,950.00
|
T41
|
Russell Knox
|
12.21
|
31,950.00
|
T41
|
Doc Redman
|
12.21
|
31,950.00
|
T41
|
Danny Willett
|
12.21
|
31,950.00
|
T48
|
Tyson Alexander
|
8.00
|
22,821.43
|
T48
|
MJ Daffue
|
8.00
|
22,821.43
|
T48
|
Harry Higgs
|
8.00
|
22,821.43
|
T48
|
Charley Hoffman
|
8.00
|
22,821.43
|
T48
|
Adam Long
|
8.00
|
22,821.43
|
T48
|
Augusto Núñez
|
8.00
|
22,821.43
|
T48
|
Tom Hoge
|
8.00
|
22,821.42
|
T55
|
Tano Goya
|
5.80
|
20,970.00
|
T55
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
5.80
|
20,970.00
|
T55
|
Greyson Sigg
|
5.80
|
20,970.00
|
T58
|
Ryan Armour
|
5.00
|
20,250.00
|
T58
|
Lanto Griffin
|
5.00
|
20,250.00
|
T58
|
Paul Haley II
|
5.00
|
20,250.00
|
T58
|
David Lingmerth
|
5.00
|
20,250.00
|
T58
|
Trevor Werbylo
|
5.00
|
20,250.00
|
T63
|
Jordan Spieth
|
4.30
|
19,620.00
|
T63
|
Kevin Streelman
|
4.30
|
19,620.00
|
T65
|
Fabián Gómez
|
3.60
|
18,990.00
|
T65
|
S.Y. Noh
|
3.60
|
18,990.00
|
T65
|
Sean O'Hair
|
3.60
|
18,990.00
|
T65
|
Alex Smalley
|
3.60
|
18,990.00
|
T65
|
Callum Tarren
|
3.60
|
18,990.00
|
T70
|
Greg Chalmers
|
2.85
|
18,180.00
|
T70
|
Cody Gribble
|
2.85
|
18,180.00
|
T70
|
Chad Ramey
|
2.85
|
18,180.00
|
T70
|
Brian Stuard
|
2.85
|
18,180.00
|
74
|
Geoff Ogilvy
|
2.60
|
17,730.00
|
75
|
Paul O'Hara
|
-
|
17,550.00