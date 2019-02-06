AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

The PGA Tour heads to the the Monterey Peninsula for one of the most events on the schedule. Here's all the key information you need for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 3-6PM ET; (Live Stream)

Friday, Rd. Golf Channel, 2: 3-6PM ET; (Live Stream)

Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 1-2:45PM ET; (Live Stream)

CBS, 3-6PM ET

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 1-2:34PM ET; (Live Stream)

CBS, 3-6PM ET

PGA Tour Live schedule (Click here to watch)

Thursday: 11AM-6PM

AM/PM: Tony Finau, Scott Piercy

AM/PM: Brandt Snedeker, Matthew Fitzpatrick

Friday: 11AM-6PM

AM/PM: Hunter Mahan, Jim Furyk (and Tony Romo)

AM/PM: Twitter fan poll

Saturday: 11AM-6PM

AM/PM: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

AM/PM: Phil Mickleson/Patrick Reed

Sunday: 10AM-6PM

TBD

Purse: $7,600,000 ($1,368,000 winner)

Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links (host course), Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Defending champion: Ted Potter Jr. (-17) defeated Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Chez Reavie by three strokes for his second career PGA Tour win and his first since the 2012 Greenbrier Classic.

Notable tee times:

Monterey Peninsula Shore Course

11:11 a.m. off No. 1 – Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky, Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen

11:22 a.m. off No. 1 – D.A. Points and Bill Murray, Pat Perez and Michael Lund

11:55 a.m. off No. 1 – Phil Mickelson and Scott Ozanus, Patrick Reed and Jimmy Dunne

12:17 p.m. off No. 1 – Jerry Kelly and Aaron Rodgers, Hosung Choi and Chris O’Donnell

11:22 a.m. off No. 10 – Jason Day and Jim Lentz, Mackenzie Hughes and Andrew Wilson

12:06 p.m. off No. 10 – Matt Kuchar and Geoff Yang, Davis Love III and Al Walker

Spyglass Hill

11:22 a.m. off No. 10 – Cody Gribble and Finley Ewing IV, Ted Potter Jr. and T. Scott Law

1:01 p.m. off No. 10 – Hunter Mahan and Tom Dundon, Jim Furyk and Tony Romo

Pebble Beach Golf Links

11:11 a.m. off No. 1 – Tony Finau and Shantanu Narayen, Scott Piercy and Jin Roy Ryu

12:06 p.m. off No. 1 – Brandt Snedeker and Aneel Bhusri, Matthew Fitzpatrick and George Still

1:01 p.m. off No. 1 – Graeme McDowell and Ed Brown, Paul Casey and Don Colleran

Miscellaneous notes: