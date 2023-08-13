×

Auburn grad student Megan Schofill wins U.S. Women’s Amateur at Bel-Air

Megan Schofill
USGA/James Gilbert

LOS ANGELES — Megan Schofill won the U.S. Women’s Amateur on Sunday at Bel-Air Country Club, beating Latanna Stone, 4 and 3, in the 36-hole final.

The 22-year-old Schofill, from Monticello, Florida, is a graduate student entering her fifth season at Auburn University.

“It’s definitely a dream come true, but I’d be lying if I wouldn’t say I’m still in shock,” Schofill said. “I feel like it still hasn’t set in yet. Latanna played a great match. It was really fun to be able to walk the fairways with her. And I felt like we both played really solid golf. I can’t put into words the emotions I’m feeling and it’s just such an honor to be able to say that I won this year.”

The 21-year-old Stone, from Riverview, Florida, is entering her fifth year at LSU.

Schofill had a 3-up lead after the first 18 holes, winning Nos. 15-17. After Stone won the par-4 24th with a birdie, Schofill took the par-4 25th and par-5 26th with birdies for a 4-up advantage.

They halved the next five holes with pars, Stone won the par-5 32nd, and the match ended on the par-4 33rd when Stone’s 5-foot par putt lipped out.

The finalists earned spots in the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

More articles like this

Rachel Heck ROTC
Golf Central

Post-field training, Heck marches on at USWA

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Just over a week removed from completing Air Force ROTC field training, Rachel Heck advanced to match play for the fourth straight year at the U.S. Women's Amateur.
Golf Central

Watch: St. Jude, AIG Women's, Women's Am

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week across the world of golf.

Saki Baba
News & Opinion

Baba routs Chun, 11 and 9, to win USWAM

BY Associated Press  — 

Japan's Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada, 11 and 9, on Sunday to capture the U.S. Women’s Amateur.