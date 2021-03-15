Augusta National confirmed the Masters Par 3 Contest will once again not be played this year because of social distancing protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Wednesday contest was also canceled last November when the rescheduled Masters was held.

The club said in a release that it hoped the event will resume in 2022.

As part of its health and safety guidelines for the tournament, Augusta National reiterated that everyone in attendance at this year’s Masters must wear a face covering at all times and maintain a physical distancing of at least six feet. In January, the tournament announced that a “limited” number of patrons would be allowed on-site this year.

The Masters is scheduled for April 8-11.