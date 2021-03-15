Augusta National confirms no Masters Par 3 Contest

Getty Images

Augusta National confirmed the Masters Par 3 Contest will once again not be played this year because of social distancing protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Wednesday contest was also canceled last November when the rescheduled Masters was held.

The club said in a release that it hoped the event will resume in 2022.

As part of its health and safety guidelines for the tournament, Augusta National reiterated that everyone in attendance at this year’s Masters must wear a face covering at all times and maintain a physical distancing of at least six feet. In January, the tournament announced that a “limited” number of patrons would be allowed on-site this year.

The Masters is scheduled for April 8-11.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Masters Par 3 Contest: Hole-in-one highlights

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

With the Masters comes a handful of rich traditions. After a couple days of preparation, Wednesday afternoon is reserved for a little fun and relaxation with friends and family during the Par 3 Contest.

Golf Central

Finau returns 3 weeks after Masters injury

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Nearly three weeks have passed since Tony Finau suffered a gruesome high-ankle sprain at the Masters. And to some surprise, he’s back on the course.
Golf Central

Woods to play Par 3 Contest for first time since 2004

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Tiger Woods will play the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday for the first time since 2004.