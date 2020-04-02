Augusta National Women's Amateur & ANA Inspiration Headline Encore Tournament Coverage This Week on GOLF Channel, NBC

This week, GOLF Channel and NBC (weekend) will re-air telecasts across respective amateur competitions and professional tours, beginning today (Thursday) with golf’s first major of the year, the LPGA Tour’s ANA Inspiration. Coverage will continue through the weekend to celebrate the kickoff of Masters week with encore presentations of the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the 2019 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals to celebrate the kickoff of Masters Week. GOLF Channel and NBC also will re-air all four rounds of the 2019 PGA TOUR’s Valero Texas Open.

Below is a summary of tournament encore programming through Sunday:

2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur (NBC)

Airing Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC will be the encore broadcast of last year’s inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur. A monumental day in golf and the overall sports landscape, Jennifer Kupcho captured the first edition of the event while battling Maria Fassi in the final pairing at the famed Augusta National Golf Club on the Saturday prior to the 2019 Masters. NBC’s telecast also will live stream via GOLF Channel Digital. GOLF Channel also will air the final day Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals (2018, 2019)

GOLF Channel will televise both the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals from Augusta National Golf Club. The 2018 competition will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 4, while the 2019 National Finals will air Sunday at 8 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

During the 8 a.m. ET re-air of the 2019 National Finals, GOLF Channel will celebrate the 2020 national finalists with several dedicated features that will post on the network’s social media handles (@GolfChannel on Twitter and Facebook). The 2020 Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals is rescheduled for Sunday, April 4, 2021. All national finals participants scheduled to compete in the 2020 event will compete in 2021.

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration (2018, 2019)

Third and final round encore telecasts of the LPGA’s 2018 and 2019 ANA Inspiration major championship will air Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel. Third and final round coverage of the 2018 edition of the event (won by Pernilla Lindberg on the eighth playoff hole) will air Thursday and Friday (Noon-4 p.m.), while third and final round coverage of the 2019 ANA Inspiration (won by Jin Young Ko) will air at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

PGA TOUR: 2019 Valero Texas Open

Thursday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air tournament rounds of the 2019 Valero Texas Open, won by Corey Conners. Third and final round coverage will air Saturday-Sunday afternoon on NBC, which also will be live streamed via GOLF Channel Digital.

Tournament Encore Airings on GOLF Channel & NBC – April 2-5 (All Times EST) Saturday, April 4 1-3:30 p.m. (NBC) / 9 p.m.-Midnight 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Final Round) Thursday, April 2 Noon-4 p.m. / 7-9 p.m. 2018 ANA Inspiration (Third Round) Friday, April 3 Noon-4 p.m. / 7-9 p.m. 2018 ANA Inspiration (Final Round) Saturday, April 4 5-9 p.m. 2019 ANA Inspiration (Third Round) Sunday, April 5 5-9 p.m. 2019 ANA Inspiration (Final Round) Saturday, April 4 3:30-5 p.m. 2018 Drive Chip & Putt National Finals Sunday, April 5 8 a.m.-1 p.m. / 9 p.m.-Midnight 2019 Drive Chip & Putt National Finals Thursday, April 2 4-7 p.m. / 9 p.m.-Midnight 2019 Valero Texas Open (First Round) Friday, April 3 4-7 p.m. / 9 p.m.-Midnight 2019 Valero Texas Open (Second Round) Saturday, April 4 1-3:30 p.m. 2019 Valero Texas Open (Third Round) 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC) 2019 Valero Texas Open (Third Round) Sunday, April 5 1-2:30 p.m. 2019 Valero Texas Open (Final Round) 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC) 2019 Valero Texas Open (Final Round)

