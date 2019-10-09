Award-Winning Film Tommy's Honour to Make Network Television Premiere Tonight at 8 PM ET on GOLF Channel

Based on a true story centering around two World Golf Hall of Fame members, the award-winning film Tommy’s Honour will make its network television premiere tonight at 8 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel, with an encore showing at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The film focuses on the relationship between “Old” and “Young” Tom Morris, the father-son duo whom collectively helped define the modern era of golf. Tommy’s Honour chronicles “Old Tom” Morris’ contributions to the game as a greenskeeper at St Andrews in Scotland – the birthplace of golf – and as a two-time winner of the sport’s original championship, The Open.

The story continues with young Tommy following in his father’s footsteps, albeit frequently at odds with “Old Tom” as the younger Morris begins to exceed the successes of his predecessor.

Tommy’s Honour was named “Best Feature Film” at the British Academy Scotland Awards in 2016. Since its release, it also has garnered extensive critical acclaim, including Parade (“Transporting family entertainment”), The Hollywood Reporter (“Historically accurate”), Wall Street Journal (“A tale of love and rivalry”), The Wrap (“Keeps its eye on the ball of character”), and Los Angeles Times (“Reflects a love of golf”).

The film stars Peter Mullan (Old Tom), Jack Lowden (Young Tom), Ophelia Lovibond (Meg Drinnen) and Sam Neill (Alexander Boothby) and is directed by Jason Connery.