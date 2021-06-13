Back-and-forth Arnold Palmer Cup ends with Team USA win

Team USA defeated Team International 33-27 at the 25th Arnold Palmer Cup, capturing the cup for the first time since 2019.

The U.S. had a four-point lead heading into 24 Sunday singles matches and they split the first four matches with the Internationals.

After the two teams went back and forth, the momentum changed when Benjamin Shipp notched a 7 and 5 win over Puwit Anupansuebsai after Shipp didn't win all week. Shipp gave the Americans their largest win of the week, winning the first four holes with five birdies.

The Internationals put up a fight, with Julian Perico defeating William Moll 5 and 3 and Beatrice Wallin beating Irene Kim 4 and 3. Emma Spitz, Lauren Walsh and Isabella Fierro all edged out wins as well, but it wouldn't be enough for the Internationals.

Brad Reeves pushed the Americans over the threshold of 30.5 needed points with a 3 and 2 victory over Bo Jin. In the last 10 matches, the U.S. got full points in six matches to win 33 to 27.

This year's recipients elected for an exemption into the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Evian Championship were Sam Bennett and Brooke Matthews. The Michael Carter “Junior” Memorial Award was given to Sam Bennett and Eugenio Chacarra.

The Internationals will host the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup and at a later date, an announcement will be made on which club overseas will play host.