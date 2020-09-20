'Bad breaks' on the back nine doom Matthew Wolff (75) in U.S. Open debut

MAMARONECK, N.Y. – They say you learn more from defeat than victory. Matthew Wolff is hoping that’s the case.

Wolff began the final round at the U.S. Open with a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau and despite a rough start he was still just a shot off the lead when the final group made the turn. That’s when things went sideways.

“Was it the break on 10 when I was standing in the bunker or like the not-left bounce on 12, and then the second shot that got pin high on 12 and then spun back down the slope?” said Wolff, who closed with a 75 and finished in second place and six strokes behind DeChambeau. “I mean, it's just bad breaks. Like I said, you can't do anything about it, and it just wasn't meant to be.”

Following an eagle at the ninth, Wolff bogeyed Nos. 10 and 14, and doubled the 16th, on his way to his worst round of the week. Still, it was his second consecutive top-10 finish in a major championship and a valuable chance to learn how to deal with the pressure that comes with playing for major title.

“I played really tough all week. I battled hard. Things just didn't go my way. But first U.S. Open, second place is something to be proud of and hold your head up high for,” he said. “I'm just excited to learn from this experience, and it's definitely not the last time that I'm going to be in this spot.”