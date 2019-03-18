Clubs: Ben Hogan's Precision Milled FORGED putter line

What the company says: "The new CNC precision milled putters are crafted from soft, 1020 carbon steel in a multi-step forging process that strengthens and purifies the molecular structure of the metal. True forging refines and tightens the grain structure of the steel and provides for uniform density across the entire face. This eliminates hot spots, or dead areas, and results in unparalleled feel, consistent distance control and 'trueness' on every roll.

"Complementing the unique design features of the new Ben Hogan Precision Milled FORGED Putters, which are available in four (4) traditional head models with clean, elegant lines, is a proprietary DBM (Diamond Black Metal) finish. The most durable black finish on the market, DBM eliminates glare and generates more contrast with the ball and putting surface to promote better alignment. Additionally, the face of every Ben Hogan Precision Milled FORGED putter is CNC milled for perfect flatness from heel to toe."

Specs: The four models in the new line of Ben Hogan Golf Precision Milled FORGED Putters include:

Plumber’s Neck Blade

1 shaft offset, 2° loft and 355 gram head weight

43° toe hang to promote an active gate-swing putting stroke

Player’s Blade with a double bend shaft

1 full shaft offset, 2° loft and 355 gram head weight

Face balanced for those who putt with a straight-back, straight-through stroke

Iconic Player’s Blade with a flowing neck

1 shaft offset, 2° loft and 355 gram head weight

50° of toe hang, ideal for an active open/close stroke

Player’s Mallet

Single bend shaft and ½ shaft offset, 2° loft and 370 gram head weight

Face balanced for those who putt with a straight-back, straight-through stroke

Available in right-hand models only. The standard length for all Ben Hogan Precision Milled FORGED Putters is 35 inches, but all can be customized in lengths ranging from 33.5 to 36.5 (in half-inch increments). The standard lie on all Ben Hogan Precision Milled FORGED putters is 70 degrees, but lie angles can be adjusted up to +/- 2.0 degrees flat or upright. Additionally, Ben Hogan Golf has partnered with SuperStroke to offer a choice of three grip styles: Flatso 1.0, MidSlim 2.0, Slim 3.0.

Price: $250