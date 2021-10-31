Bermuda payout: Lucas Herbert nearly nets $1.2 million

Getty Images

Here are the purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Lucas Herbert and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Bermuda Championship:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Lucas Herbert 500 1,170,000
2 Danny Lee 245 578,500
2 Patrick Reed 245 578,500
4 Patrick Rodgers 135 318,500
5 Taylor Pendrith 105 251,063
5 Scott Stallings 105 251,063
7 Peter Malnati 80 190,775
7 Davis Riley 80 190,775
7 J.J. Spaun 80 190,775
7 Curtis Thompson 80 190,775
7 Vincent Whaley 80 190,775
12 Brian Gay 58 129,025
12 Russell Knox 58 129,025
12 Graeme McDowell 58 129,025
12 Seamus Power 58 129,025
12 Alex Smalley 58 129,025
17 Patrick Flavin 0 99,125
17 Justin Lower 49 99,125
17 Chad Ramey 49 99,125
20 Jonathan Byrd 44 82,875
20 Stephan Jaeger 44 82,875
22 Thomas Detry 0 57,363
22 Austin Eckroat 0 57,363
22 Dylan Frittelli 35 57,363
22 Mark Hubbard 35 57,363
22 Sean O'Hair 35 57,363
22 Chase Seiffert 35 57,363
22 Greyson Sigg 35 57,363
22 Adam Svensson 35 57,363
30 Matt Fitzpatrick 26 41,600
30 Kramer Hickok 26 41,600
30 Seung-Yul Noh 26 41,600
30 Mito Pereira 26 41,600
34 Garrick Higgo 20 33,865
34 David Skinns 20 33,865
34 Peter Uihlein 20 33,865
34 Camilo Villegas 20 33,865
34 Brandon Wu 20 33,865
39 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 14 25,675
39 Scott Brown 14 25,675
39 Brett Drewitt 14 25,675
39 Scott Gutschewski 14 25,675
39 David Hearn 14 25,675
39 Ben Kohles 14 25,675
39 Denny McCarthy 14 25,675
46 Luke Donald 10 18,343
46 Robert Garrigus 10 18,343
46 Adam Hadwin 10 18,343
46 Nick Watney 10 18,343
46 Dylan Wu 10 18,343
51 Brandon Hagy 7 15,717
51 Ben Martin 7 15,717
51 Matthias Schwab 7 15,717
51 Sepp Straka 7 15,717
51 Johnson Wagner 7 15,717
51 a-Ludvig Aberg 0 0
57 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 5 14,885
57 Jim Knous 5 14,885
57 David Lingmerth 5 14,885
57 Guido Migliozzi 0 14,885
57 Seth Reeves 5 14,885
62 Max McGreevy 4 14,365
62 Aaron Rai 4 14,365
62 Kyle Wilshire 0 14,365
65 Sangmoon Bae 4 14,040
65 Kurt Kitayama 4 14,040
67 Ryan Armour 3 13,650
67 Ben Crane 3 13,650
67 D.A. Points 3 13,650
67 John Senden 3 13,650
71 Arjun Atwal 3 13,195
71 Hayden Buckley 3 13,195
71 Lee Hodges 3 13,195
74 Sahith Theegala 3 12,935
75 John Merrick 3 12,805

