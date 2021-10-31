Bermuda payout: Lucas Herbert nearly nets $1.2 million

Here are the purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Lucas Herbert and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Bermuda Championship:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Lucas Herbert
|500
|1,170,000
|2
|Danny Lee
|245
|578,500
|2
|Patrick Reed
|245
|578,500
|4
|Patrick Rodgers
|135
|318,500
|5
|Taylor Pendrith
|105
|251,063
|5
|Scott Stallings
|105
|251,063
|7
|Peter Malnati
|80
|190,775
|7
|Davis Riley
|80
|190,775
|7
|J.J. Spaun
|80
|190,775
|7
|Curtis Thompson
|80
|190,775
|7
|Vincent Whaley
|80
|190,775
|12
|Brian Gay
|58
|129,025
|12
|Russell Knox
|58
|129,025
|12
|Graeme McDowell
|58
|129,025
|12
|Seamus Power
|58
|129,025
|12
|Alex Smalley
|58
|129,025
|17
|Patrick Flavin
|0
|99,125
|17
|Justin Lower
|49
|99,125
|17
|Chad Ramey
|49
|99,125
|20
|Jonathan Byrd
|44
|82,875
|20
|Stephan Jaeger
|44
|82,875
|22
|Thomas Detry
|0
|57,363
|22
|Austin Eckroat
|0
|57,363
|22
|Dylan Frittelli
|35
|57,363
|22
|Mark Hubbard
|35
|57,363
|22
|Sean O'Hair
|35
|57,363
|22
|Chase Seiffert
|35
|57,363
|22
|Greyson Sigg
|35
|57,363
|22
|Adam Svensson
|35
|57,363
|30
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|26
|41,600
|30
|Kramer Hickok
|26
|41,600
|30
|Seung-Yul Noh
|26
|41,600
|30
|Mito Pereira
|26
|41,600
|34
|Garrick Higgo
|20
|33,865
|34
|David Skinns
|20
|33,865
|34
|Peter Uihlein
|20
|33,865
|34
|Camilo Villegas
|20
|33,865
|34
|Brandon Wu
|20
|33,865
|39
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|14
|25,675
|39
|Scott Brown
|14
|25,675
|39
|Brett Drewitt
|14
|25,675
|39
|Scott Gutschewski
|14
|25,675
|39
|David Hearn
|14
|25,675
|39
|Ben Kohles
|14
|25,675
|39
|Denny McCarthy
|14
|25,675
|46
|Luke Donald
|10
|18,343
|46
|Robert Garrigus
|10
|18,343
|46
|Adam Hadwin
|10
|18,343
|46
|Nick Watney
|10
|18,343
|46
|Dylan Wu
|10
|18,343
|51
|Brandon Hagy
|7
|15,717
|51
|Ben Martin
|7
|15,717
|51
|Matthias Schwab
|7
|15,717
|51
|Sepp Straka
|7
|15,717
|51
|Johnson Wagner
|7
|15,717
|51
|a-Ludvig Aberg
|0
|0
|57
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|5
|14,885
|57
|Jim Knous
|5
|14,885
|57
|David Lingmerth
|5
|14,885
|57
|Guido Migliozzi
|0
|14,885
|57
|Seth Reeves
|5
|14,885
|62
|Max McGreevy
|4
|14,365
|62
|Aaron Rai
|4
|14,365
|62
|Kyle Wilshire
|0
|14,365
|65
|Sangmoon Bae
|4
|14,040
|65
|Kurt Kitayama
|4
|14,040
|67
|Ryan Armour
|3
|13,650
|67
|Ben Crane
|3
|13,650
|67
|D.A. Points
|3
|13,650
|67
|John Senden
|3
|13,650
|71
|Arjun Atwal
|3
|13,195
|71
|Hayden Buckley
|3
|13,195
|71
|Lee Hodges
|3
|13,195
|74
|Sahith Theegala
|3
|12,935
|75
|John Merrick
|3
|12,805