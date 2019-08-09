Bernhard Langer joins "Feherty," Monday (Aug. 12) at 9 p.m. ET

World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series, Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Filmed at Langer’s home in South Florida in April, the episode will focus on several topics, including:

Langer’s upbringing in Germany, and his trajectory in the sport that would eventually lead to him becoming a major champion and a member of the ‘Famous 5’.

Examining his long list of accolades on the PGA TOUR Champions, and his chances at catching Hale Irwin’s record of 45 all-time victories on the senior circuit.

Recounting Langer’s memories from his two Masters victories in 1985 and 1993.

Reflecting on Langer’s collective experiences in the Ryder Cup, including in 1991 as a teammate of Feherty’s in the “War by the Shore” edition of the biennial event.

How he’s able to maintain a level of excellent play despite combatting the putting “yips”.

Feherty will welcome three additional guests in as many weeks to close out the show’s ninth season (each episode airing at 9 p.m. ET on Monday):

Aug. 19 – Xander Schauffele

Aug. 26 – John McEnroe

Sept. 2 – Michael Strahan

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host), Feherty’s series initially debuted in June 2011, and celebrated its 100th episode milestone in 2017. Feherty is produced by GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original productions division, which also is responsible for the production of the network’s critically acclaimed GOLF Films.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “golf’s wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie.