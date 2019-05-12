Bethune-Cookman men, women win PGA Works Championship

Bethune-Cookman University captured titles on both the men's and women's side at the PGA Works Collegiate Championship.

The women steamrolled their competition in Port St. Lucie, Fla., winning the team competition by 52 shots for their eighth straight Division I title. It's a fourth straight title for the men, who widened their lead over Florida A&M to 21 shots before inclement weather stopped play, with the Division I scores reverting back to 36-hole totals when Bethune-Cookman led by four.

All other divisions were able to complete 54 holes, with California State-Dominguez Hills and Houston-Victoria winning men's Division II and NAIA titles, respectively, for the fourth year in a row.

Zahidali Nathu won the men's independent division with an eagle on the first playoff hole after shooting 216 for three rounds, while Linda Wang won by seven with a 54-hole total of 214 to successfully defend her title in the women's independent division.

Formerly the PGA Minority Collegiate Championship, the PGA Works Collegiate Championship is in its 33rd year and "open to all minority men and women student-athletes playing collegiate golf at the Division I, Division II or NAIA levels, or participants who are enrolled in one of the PGA of America's PGA Golf Management University Programs."