Bettor correctly predicts outcome of all 12 singles matches, wins nearly $1 million

Getty Images

A bettor reportedly turned $8 into nearly $1 million, thanks to nailing a 12-leg parlay in the Ryder Cup singles.

An undisclosed bettor is said to have correctly predicted the outcome of every singles match on Sunday at Whistling Straits, netting him or her $966,290.

Here's some of what was needed to fall in place for this parlay to happen:

  • A previously winless Rory McIlroy to defeat a previously unbeaten Xander Schauffele
  • Scottie Scheffler to defeat world No. 1 Jon Rahm
  • Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland to tie their match
  • Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood to tie their match
  • Paul Casey to miss a bunny on the final hole to give Dustin Johnson a win
  • Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood to win their matches
  • And Matt Fitzpatrick to crumble and lose his match

