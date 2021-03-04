Beyond the Fairway: Sadena Parks on bringing diversity to the game

This week on Beyond the Fairway, Doug Smith and Will Lowery are joined by Sadena Parks who reflects on her time on the LPGA Tour, why her purpose changed, what it was like to be a Black female golfer and be a part of the LGBT community, and how she is trying to bring more diversity to the game.

Also Doug and Will reflect on how they felt when they heard the news about Tiger Woods, Annika Sorrenstam's return and they give out their Shanks of the Week.

Check out these videos of their interview with Parks:

Lack of support motivated Parks to help grow golf

Sadena Parks is confident she can out-drive Lowery