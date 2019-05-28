How much would you pay to caddie 18 holes for Tiger Woods? The answer, at least for one auction bidder at this year's Tiger Jam, proved to be a hefty sum.

Woods held his annual charity gala in Las Vegas over the weekend, with proceeds benefiting his TGR Foundation in its focus on youth development and education. One of the most high-profile items up for bid was a chance to caddie for Woods during the pro-am of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December.

While the same item went for $50,000 at last year's auction, that was before Woods slipped into a fifth green jacket at the Masters. This time around, the winning bid went to National Funding CEO Dave Gilbert, who pledged $75,000 according to multiple reports. With the Hero event ending on Saturday because of scheduling with the Presidents Cup, Gilbert's opportunity to take the bag from normal looper Joe LaCava at Albany will be on Tuesday Dec. 3.

Woods returns to action this week at the Memorial Tournament for his final start before the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.