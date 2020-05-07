'Big Break' Marathons Continue Monday With Big Break Prince Edward Island

GOLF Channel continues its “Big Break Monday” marathons with an encore presentation of Big Break Prince Edward Island, the series’ 11th season, that helped kickstart the careers of LPGA Tour star Gerina Piller, current GOLF Channel host Blair O’Neal and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica professional Derek Gillespie.

Airing Monday from 6-9 a.m. ET and continuing from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, the 11-episode season featured a cast of 12 aspiring professional golfers – six females and six males – in a competition that tested every phase of their games, course management and mental toughness. Each of the 12 contestants competed on equal ground with no consideration for gender when it came to elimination. The contestants competed for an overall grand prize of $100,000 cash.

The final four competitors in the series – Piller, O’Neal, Gillespie and current LPGA teaching professional Brenda (McLarnon) Barb – competed in a series of matches to ultimately decide the Big Break champion. The final-four matches will air Monday from 3-6 pm ET, with the two-part finale airing from 4-6 p.m. ET.

Piller is scheduled to join Morning Drive on Monday at 9 a.m. ET to recount her experience on Big Break as well as her preparations on the restart of the LPGA Tour season in July. Additionally, members of the cast are scheduled to engage on Twitter throughout the day on Monday using #BigBreak.

The cast of Big Break Prince Edward Island:

Derek Gillespie (winner)

Blair O’Neal (runner-up)

Brenda (McLarnon) Barb (2nd runner-up)

Gerina (Mendoza) Piller (3rd runner-up)

Kim Kouwabunpat

Caroline Larsson

Robert Read

Nicole Sikora

Brian Skatell

Eugene Smith

William Thompson

Aaron Wright

BIG BREAK MARATHONS CONTINUE THROUGH JUNE 1: Big Break marathons will continue to air through June 1 as a result of the viewership and social media engagement successes of the series’ return to television. Future Big Break marathons include:

Monday, May 18 Big Break Atlantis (17th season)

Monday, May 25 Big Break Ireland (16th season)

Monday, June 1 Big Break The Palm Beaches (23rd season)

BIG BREAK INDIAN WELLS & BIG BREAK IRELAND LAUNCH FRIDAY ON GOLFPASS Big Break Indian Wells and Big Break Ireland launch on GOLFPASS on Friday, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game, to bring the total number of series on GOLFPASS to 15. Each week, full Big Break seasons are launching on GOLFPASS, with seasons currently available including Big Break I; Big Break II: Las Vegas; Big Break III: Ladies Only; Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe; Big Break V: Hawaii; Big Break VI: Trump NationaL; Big Break VII: Reunion; Big Break Mesquite, Big Break Sandals Resorts, Big Break Ka’anapali, Big Break Prince Edward Island, Big Break X: Michigan, Big Break Dominican Republic, Big Break Indian Wells and Big Break Ireland.

The Big Break series concept, which was at the forefront of the reality competition craze started by Survivor in the late 1990’s, features professional golfers competing in skills challenges that test their physical abilities and mental toughness, finding themselves in situations when these words from legendary golfer Ben Hogan were never proven more true: “The most important shot in golf is the next one.” On Big Break, the competitors must perform or be eliminated.

Champions from each season of Big Break received his or her “Big Break,” exemption(s) to compete on the world’s top professional tours. Big Break provided break-out opportunities for current tour professionals, including Wesley Bryan, Matt Every, Tony Finau, Tommy Gainey, Kristy McPherson, Ryann O’Toole, Piller, Jackie Stoelting and Richy Werenski.

The series also featured other memorable characters like Sara Brown (Big Break Sandals Resorts), Mark Farnham (Big Break I), Eddie Gardino (Big Break IV: USA vs Europe), Andrew Giuliani (Big Break Dominican Republic), Mark Murphy (Big Break Ireland), Chad Pfeifer (Big Break The Palm Beaches), Anthony Rodriguez (Big Break VIII: Mesquite) and Bri Vega (Big Break VI: Trump National), among many others.

GOLF Channel Upcoming “Big Break Mondays” Programming Schedule

Monday, May 18 Big Break Atlantis

Monday, May 25 Big Break Ireland

Monday, June 1 Big Break The Palm Beaches

GOLFPASS Big Break Programming:

Available to Stream Now:

Big Break I

Big Break II: Las Vegas

Big Break III: Ladies Only

Big Break IV: USA vs Europe

Big Break V: Hawaii

Big Break VI: Trump National

Big Break VII: Reunion

Big Break Mesquite

Big Break Prince Edward Island

Big Break X: Michigan

Big Break Ka’anapali

Big Break Sandals Resorts

Big Break Dominican Republic

Big Break Indian Wells

Big Break Ireland

-NBC Sports Group-