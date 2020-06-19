'Big Break' Marathons Continue Next Two Mondays with Big Break Myrtle Beach and Big Break Ka'anapali

GOLF Channel continues its ‘Big Break’ marathons on Monday with an encore presentation of Big Break Myrtle Beach, the series’ 22nd season and featuring a cast of six female and six male aspiring professional golfers competing for a PGA TOUR/LPGA Tour tournament exemption and more than $100,000 in cash and prizes.

The following Monday, June 29, GOLF Channel will air Big Break Ka’anapali (9th season), concluding the network’s three-month run of Big Break encore presentations.

Initially premiering in 2014 and taking place at Barefoot Resort & Golf in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Big Break Myrtle Beach will air in its entirety on Monday from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. ET. The 11-episode season features a cast of 12 golfers at different stages of their professional careers. At the time of the production, several were playing full time on the Symetra Tour and various mini tours throughout North America, while others turned professional solely to compete on Big Break Myrtle Beach. The players competed for a sponsor exemption to either the PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship or the LPGA Tour’s Portland Classic and more than $100,000 in cash and prizes.

The finale featured an 18-hole championship match on the Fazio Course at Barefoot Resort & Golf between Jimmy Brandt and Toph Peterson. All square through the first nine, with Brandt winning three of the next five on the second nine to take a commanding lead. After Peterson failed to convert for par on 17, the match was conceded, with Brandt winning 3&1.

Members of the cast, as well as hosts Tom Abbott and Paige Mackenzie are scheduled to engage on Twitter throughout the day on Monday using #BigBreak.

The cast of Big Break Myrtle Beach include:

Jimmy Brandt (winner)

Katie Detlefsen

Katy Harris

Charlie Harrison

Christian Heavens

Dave Markle

Toph Peterson (runner-up)

Carolin Pinegger

Krista Puisite

Anthony Quezada

Tessa Teachman

Emily Tubert

TWENTY-ONE BIG BREAK SEASONS AVAILABLE ON GOLFPASS: 21 seasons of Big Break are now available on GOLFPASS, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game. Seasons currently available including Big Break I; Big Break II: Las Vegas; Big Break III: Ladies Only; Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe; Big Break V: Hawaii; Big Break VI: Trump National; Big Break VII: Reunion; Big Break Mesquite, Big Break Sandals Resorts, Big Break Ka’anapali, Big Break Prince Edward Island, Big Break X: Michigan, Big Break Dominican Republic, Big Break Indian Wells, Big Break Ireland, Big Break Atlantis, Big Break Greenbrier, Big Break Mexico, Big Break Florida, Big Break Myrtle Beach and Big Break The Palm Beaches.

The Big Break series concept, which was at the forefront of the reality competition craze started by Survivor in the late 1990’s, features professional golfers competing in skills challenges that test their physical abilities and mental toughness, finding themselves in situations when these words from legendary golfer Ben Hogan were never proven more true: “The most important shot in golf is the next one.” On Big Break, the competitors must perform or be eliminated.

Champions from each season of Big Break received his or her “Big Break,” exemption(s) to compete on the world’s top professional tours. Big Break provided break-out opportunities for current tour professionals, including Wesley Bryan, Matt Every, Tony Finau, Tommy Gainey, Kristy McPherson, Ryann O’Toole, Piller, Jackie Stoelting and Richy Werenski.

The series also featured other memorable characters like Sara Brown (Big Break Sandals Resorts), Mark Farnham (Big Break I), Eddie Gardino (Big Break IV: USA vs Europe), Andrew Giuliani (Big Break Dominican Republic), Mark Murphy (Big Break Ireland), Chad Pfeifer (Big Break The Palm Beaches), Anthony Rodriguez (Big Break VIII: Mesquite) and Bri Vega (Big Break VI: Trump National), among many others.

