'Big Break Mondays' Continue With 'Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe Marathon, Monday, April 20

Big Break Mondays continue on GOLF Channel with an encore presentation of Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe, shot in 2005 on location at one of the most historic backdrops in golf – Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland. Featuring a cast of 12 aspiring professional golfers (six representing the United States and six representing Europe), the 13-episode season features the first team format of the series, which would eventually crown one champion.

Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe will air in its entirety on Monday from 3 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, with a special encore of the final two episodes from 8-11 p.m. ET. In addition to host courses of Carnoustie (Championship Course, Burnside Course and Buddon Links Course), the series also includes one episode shot at the Home of Golf – St Andrews Golf Links – featuring challenges on The Old Course. Notable cast members on Big Break IV include PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry TOUR winner Tommy Gainey, along with Eddie Gardino, long-time caddie for Angel Cabrera, including his 2007 U.S. Open victory at Oakmont.

In true Ryder Cup-style, each episode of Big Break IV pits a team of golfers from the United States against a team from Europe in various skills challenges that tests their physical skills and mental toughness. Although playing for country and team, each episode will conclude with teammates facing each other to avoid elimination from the show. The last competitor standing is awarded his “Big Break,” the opportunity to compete in select professional golf tournaments.

Members of the cast are scheduled to engage on Twitter throughout the day on Monday and in primetime for the final two episodes using #BigBreak. Vince Cellini, host of Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe, also will engage on Twitter via @Vince_Cellini.

The cast of Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe:

USA:

David Carnell

Tommy Gainey

Paul Holtby

Randall Hunt

Bart Lower

T.J. Valentine

Europe:

Warren Bladon

Thomas Blankvoort

Eddie Gardino

Richard Gillot

Marty Wilde Jr.

Guy Woodman

Big Break VII: Reunion and Big Break Mesquite today will join seven Big Break seasons previously launched on GOLFPASS, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game. Each week, full Big Break seasons are launching on GOLFPASS, with seasons currently available including Big Break I; Big Break II: Las Vegas; Big Break III: Ladies Only; Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe; Big Break V: Hawaii; Big Break VI: Trump NationaL; Big Break VII: Reunion; Big Break Mesquite and Big Break Sandals Resorts.

The Big Break series concept, which was at the forefront of the reality competition craze started by Survivor in the late 1990’s, features professional golfers competing in skills challenges that test their physical abilities and mental toughness, finding themselves in situations when these words from legendary golfer Ben Hogan were never proven more true: “The most important shot in golf is the next one.” On Big Break, the competitors must perform or be eliminated.

Champions from each season of Big Break received his or her “Big Break,” exemption(s) to compete on the world’s top professional tours. Big Break provided break-out opportunities for current tour professionals, including Wesley Bryan, Matt Every, Tony Finau, Tommy Gainey, Kristy McPherson, Ryann O’Toole, Gerina Piller, Jackie Stoelting and Richy Werenski.

The series also featured other memorable characters like Danielle Amiee (Big Break III: Ladies Only), Sara Brown (Big Break Sandals Resorts), Mark Farnham (Big Break I), Eddie Gardino (Big Break IV: USA vs Europe), Andrew Giuliani (Big Break Disney Golf), Mark Murphy (Big Break Ireland), Blair O’Neal (Big Break Prince Edward Island), Chad Pfeifer (Big Break The Palm Beaches), Anthony Rodriguez (Big Break VIII: Mesquite) and Bri Vega (Big Break VI: Trump National), among many others.

GOLF Channel Upcoming “Big Break Mondays” Programming Schedule

Monday, April 20 Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe

Monday, April 27 Big Break Dominican Republic

Monday, May 4 Big Break III: Ladies Only

GOLFPASS Big Break Programming:

Available to Stream Now:

Big Break I

Big Break II: Las Vegas

Big Break III: Ladies Only

Big Break IV: USA vs Europe

Big Break V: Hawaii

Big Break VI: Trump National

Big Break VII: Reunion

Big Break Mesquite

Big Break Sandals Resorts