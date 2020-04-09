Big Break Mondays on GOLF Channel

Getty Images

It’s back! Tune in to GOLF Channel for Big Break Mondays to re-live seasons from the past. Big Break puts highly skilled golfers against each other in a variety of challenges and they compete to see who’s really got game.

Throughout the season skills challenges test both their physical skills and mental toughness under pressure. During the original filming of each season, one contestant was eliminated each week. The last player standing was awarded his/her Big Break: A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in select professional tour events with some of the best players in the world.

Join in on the conversation on social by following @GolfChannel on Twitter and participating in @GolfChannel’s Twitter Watch Party from 9-11pm ET by using #BigBreak

For more seasons of Big Break, stream on GOLFPASS

Big Break Mondays- Programming Guide:

Big Break Sandals Resorts: April 13

8am – 6pm ET: Episodes 1-10 

9pm – 11pm ET: Episodes 9 & 10 Twitter watch party

Big Break IV: USA vs Europe: April 20

6am – 7pm ET: Episodes 2-13 

9pm – 11pm ET: Episodes 12 & 13 Twitter watch party

