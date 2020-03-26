'Big Break' Reality Competition Series Returns to GOLF Channel; Launches Free on GOLFPASS

Big Break, the original competition series that broke new ground in television entertainment in 2003 and ran for a record-breaking 23 seasons, is back on GOLF Channel and new on GOLFPASS.

Starting Monday, March 30, on GOLF Channel, fans who have long-awaited for their Big Break fix can finally feast on episodes from every season of the hit series and hang on every critical shot from a hit-list of competitors – some who became larger-than-life characters with pop-star-like followings, while others kick-started a new pro-tour career.

The first Big Break Monday will feature the full season of Big Break II: Las Vegas, which featured the affable “Big Mike,” mischievous David Gunas and straight-laced Bart Lower – but highlighted by the compelling duel of clubs and words between Kip Henley and Don Donatello. A full-season marathon of every episode will begin Monday at 7 a.m. ET, continuing through 6 p.m. ET, followed by the last three hours encoring in primetime at 8 p.m. ET. Subsequent Big Break seasons will follow on Big Break Mondays, with full-season marathons airing during the day and the final three hours typically replaying in primetime starting Monday, April 13 following Masters week on GOLF Channel.

New GOLFPASS Video Membership Celebrates Big Break Return, Unlocks 2-Month Free Trial

GOLFPASS, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership offering everything golfers love about the game, is celebrating the return of Big Break with an offer to access its vast library of premium entertainment and instructional videos for free through a complimentary two-month trial of the newly launched GOLFPASS Video membership.

Starting Friday, March 27, anyone can enjoy a vast video library of GOLFPASS originals, like My Roots and Lessons with a Champion Golfer, as well as a robust video archive spanning historic competitions, award-winning franchises like Emmy-nominated Feherty, GOLF Films, the Rory & Carson Podcast, and more. Available immediately and ready for binge-watching is Big Break season one, with subsequent seasons from the Big Break archive scheduled to premiere on GOLFPASS each Friday.

Also included in the free, two-month video membership is an unmatched collection of on-demand instructional videos featuring many of the world’s elite coaches, including Michael Bannon (Rory McIlroy’s coach), Sean Foley (Justin Rose’s coach) and Chris Como, and tips from golf legends like Paul Azinger, Nick Faldo, Gary Player, Annika Sorenstam. Also featured are golf-specific fitness and training programs, including Core Golf with Don Saladino.

Big Break Became a Viewer Sensation

The Big Break series concept, which was at the forefront of the reality competition craze started by Survivor in the late 1990’s, features professional golfers competing in skills challenges that test their physical abilities and mental toughness, finding themselves in situations when these words from legendary golfer Ben Hogan were never proven more true: “The most important shot in golf is the next one.” On Big Break, the competitors must perform or be eliminated.

Champions from each season of Big Break received his or her “big break,” exemption(s) to compete on the world’s top professional tours. Big Break provided break-out opportunities for current tour professionals, including Wesley Bryan, Matt Every, Tony Finau, Tommy Gainey, Kristy McPherson, Ryann O’Toole, Gerina Piller, Jackie Stoelting and Richy Werenski.

The series also featured other memorable characters like Danielle Amiee (Big Break III: Ladies Only), Sara Brown (Big Break Sandals Resorts), Mark Farnham (Big Break I), Eddie Gardino (Big Break IV: USA vs Europe), Andrew Giuliani (Big Break Disney Golf), Mark Murphy (Big Break Ireland), Blair O’Neal (Big Break Prince Edward Island), Chad Pfeifer (Big Break The Palm Beaches), Anthony Rodriguez (Big Break VIII: Mesquite) and Bri Vega (Big Break VI: Trump National), among many others.

GOLF Channel Upcoming “Big Break Mondays” Programming Schedule

Monday, March 30 Big Break II: Las Vegas

Monday, April 13 Big Break Sandals Resorts

Monday, April 20 Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe

Monday, April 27 Big Break Prince Edward Island

Monday, May 4 Big Break III: Ladies Only

GOLFPASS Big Break Programming:

Available to Stream Now Big Break 1

Friday, March 27 Big Break II: Las Vegas / Big Break III: Ladies Only