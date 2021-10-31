Bills QB Josh Allen dresses up as Phil Mickelson before Halloween game

Getty Images

Josh Allen must be pheeling good about Sunday's Halloween game against the Dolphins.

The Bills quarterback arrived at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, dressed up as Phil Mickelson, complete with a 2021 PGA Championship visor, shades, coffee mug and, of course, his calves out.

The costume caught the attention of Mickelson himself: "Josh Allen just became the most seductive man on the planet," Mickelson tweeted.

Allen is a huge golf nut, even buying clubs and lessons for each of his offensive linemen last year.

