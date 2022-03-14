Billy Horschel (illness) withdraws before play resumes at Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Billy Horschel withdrew before the 8 a.m. restart at The Players Championship because of a non-COVID-related illness, the PGA Tour said.

In a text message, Horschel said that he’s been dealing with a sinus infection the last few days and felt worse when he woke up Monday morning.

“Body just has had enough,” he said.  

At the time, Horschel was both even par for the round (through 13 holes) and the tournament, in a tie for 49th. The other players in the group, Patton Kizzire and Adam Hadwin, will continue as a twosome.

Full-field scores from The Players Championship

Horschel, who is playing his third consecutive week after a runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a tie for 16th at the Honda Classic, was not scheduled to play the Valspar Championship, which begins Thursday outside Tampa, Fla. He is the defending champion at next week’s WGC-Dell Match Play.

By withdrawing after making the cut, Horschel will receive unofficial last-place money at The Players ($40,600) but no FedExCup points.

