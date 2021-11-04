Blake Bortles' golf round gets interrupted after call that the Packers want him

A common cliche is when a professional athlete's season ends, they go play golf. But for free-agent QB Blake Bortles, his season never began, so he's had some time to get out on the course.

However, the NFL's No. 3 overall pick in 2014 wishes he was on the gridiron rather than the links and when Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Bortles got the call he's been waiting for through nine weeks of the NFL season, it just may have come in an untimely fashion.

Bortles got word that the Packers wanted to sign him to become their backup QB in the middle of a round at the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where the former University of Central Florida star was even par through seven holes. Although an impressive round was in Bortles' sights, the 29-year-old needed to get up to Wisconsin ASAP and he happily shelved his clubs for another shot at his NFL career.

Bortles spent the preseason with the Packers but was released before Week 1. He is expected to sign on to Green Bay's practice squad and will be activated for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs to back up Jordan Love.

Bortles was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars and led them to the AFC Championship game in 2018 before being released after the following season. He's since had a cup of coffee with the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos as a backup.

Bortles, though, hopes he can remain on an NFL roster for as long as possible, which may mean that his golf game will take a halt. He still might be able to get on a course this offseason, however, and if he can lock up a contract as quickly as possible, his rounds won't need an interruption.