BMW Championship odds: Jon Rahm overwhelming favorite

Jon Rahm was the odds-on favorite at the FedExCup playoff opener and looked like he was going to prevail. A late final-round stumble cost him a shot at his second win of the season, but it hasn't deterred bettors from making him an even bigger favorite for event No. 2.
Rahm is listed at +600 by PointsBet Sportsbook, with Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele next at +1600.
This year's BMW Championship will be contested a Caves Valley Golf Club, an unknown site to most in the field. But Rahm listed as the man to beat is a very familiar sight to all.
Here are notable odds via PointsBet:
+600: Jon Rahm
+1600: Xander Schauffele
+1800: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa
+2200: Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen
+2500: Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau
+2800: Rory McIlroy
+3000: Scottie Scheffler
+3300: Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson
+4000: Corey Conners, Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry
+5000: Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Na, Sam Burns
The full field can be viewed here.