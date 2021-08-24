BMW Championship odds: Jon Rahm overwhelming favorite

Jon Rahm was the odds-on favorite at the FedExCup playoff opener and looked like he was going to prevail. A late final-round stumble cost him a shot at his second win of the season, but it hasn't deterred bettors from making him an even bigger favorite for event No. 2.

Rahm is listed at +600 by PointsBet Sportsbook, with Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele next at +1600.

This year's BMW Championship will be contested a Caves Valley Golf Club, an unknown site to most in the field. But Rahm listed as the man to beat is a very familiar sight to all.

Here are notable odds via PointsBet:

+600: Jon Rahm

+1600: Xander Schauffele

+1800: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa

+2200: Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen

+2500: Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau

+2800: Rory McIlroy

+3000: Scottie Scheffler

+3300: Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson

+4000: Corey Conners, Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry

+5000: Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Na, Sam Burns

The full field can be viewed here.

