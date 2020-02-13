BMW Championship to shift to Baltimore in 2021

The BMW Championship is heading east next year.

Tournament officials announced Thursday that the FedExCup Playoff event will be staged at Caves Valley Golf Club outside Baltimore in 2021. It will be the first time the PGA Tour has held a tournament in the Baltimore area since 1962, and would be the first Tour event in the state of Maryland since the Quicken Loans National folded in 2018.

News of the move was first reported by the Baltimore Sun.

The move continues a recent trend of visiting new markets for the BMW, which is annually run by the Western Golf Association. In the FedExCup era, the tournament has also been held in St. Louis (2008), Indianapolis (2012 and 2016), Denver (2014) and Philadelphia (2018) while remaining in Chicago in alternate years.

Last year's event was held at Medinah while this year's tournament will shift across town to Olympia Fields Country Club, marking the first time it's been staged in the Chicago area in consecutive years since a three-year run at Cog Hill from 2009-11.

This will be the first PGA Tour event ever played at Caves Valley, which opened in 1991 and has hosted the 2002 U.S. Senior Open, 2014 UL International Crown and 2017 Senior Players Championship among other marquee amateur events.

The second of three postseason events, the BMW annually features a 70-man field with the top 30 in points advancing to the season-ending Tour Championship.