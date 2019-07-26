Bonus fails to lure FedExCup leaders to Wyndham Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Next week’s regular season ending Wyndham Championship was given a boost this year with the creation of the Wyndham Rewards, which features a $10 million bonus split among the season’s top 10 FedExCup points leaders with $2 million going to the regular-season champion.

That race, however, will be decided this week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Of the current top 10 players on the points list, No. 8 Paul Casey is the only one committed to playing next week’s Wyndham Championship, and he would likely need to win this week and next to have any chance of catching current points leader Brooks Koepka. Chez Reavie (12) and Charles Howell III (14) are the only other top-20 players in points in the field. Jon Rahm is currently 10th, 80 FedExCup points ahead of Reavie.

Next week’s field did get an 11th-hour boost when Jordan Spieth committed to playing the event for the first time since 2013. At 69th on the points list, Spieth entering late is likely an attempt to gain FedExCup points and avoid missing the Tour Championship for the second consecutive year.

Open champion Shane Lowry, who withdrew from this week’s World Golf Championships event in Memphis, was initially committed to play the Wyndham but withdrew moments after the field was announced.