Breakdown: Largest purse in PGA Championship history on offer this week

The PGA of America announced Saturday that it was offering its largest-ever purse at this year’s PGA Championship.
The overall purse is $15 million, a $3 million increase over last year. The winner will receive $2.7 million. This year’s Masters had the same purse with the same payout to the champ, Scottie Scheffler.
Here’s the total payout for those who made the cut at Southern Hills:
1. $2,700,000
2. $1,620,000
3. $1,020,000
4. $720,000
5. $600,000
6. $516,250
7. $475,000
8. $436,600
9. $400,000
10. $371,250
11. $343,750
12. $316,250
13. $291,250
14. $278,750
15. $266,250
16. $253,750
17. $241,250
18. $228,750
19. $216,250
20. $203,750
21. $191,250
22. $178,750
23. $166,250
24. $153,750
25. $141,250
26. $128,750
27. $116,250
28. $104,375
29. $97,750
30. $91,250
31. $86,250
32. $81,250
33. $76,250
34. $71,250
35. $66,250
36. $63,750
37. $61,250
38. $58,750
39. $56,250
40. $53,750
41. $51,250
42. $48,750
43. $46,250
44. $43,750
45. $41,250
46. $38,750
47. $36,875
48. $35,000
49. $33,750
50. $32,500
51. $31,250
52. $30,500
53. $29,875
54. $29,250
55. $28,750
56. $28,250
57. $27,875
58. $27,500
59. $27,250
60. $27,000
61. $26,750
62. $26,500
63. $26,250
64. $26,000
65. $25,750
66. $25,500
67. $25,250
68. $25,000
69. $24,750
70. $24,500