×

Breakdown: Largest purse in PGA Championship history on offer this week

Getty Images

The PGA of America announced Saturday that it was offering its largest-ever purse at this year’s PGA Championship.

The overall purse is $15 million, a $3 million increase over last year. The winner will receive $2.7 million. This year’s Masters had the same purse with the same payout to the champ, Scottie Scheffler.

Here’s the total payout for those who made the cut at Southern Hills:

1. $2,700,000 
2. $1,620,000 
3. $1,020,000 
4. $720,000 
5. $600,000 
6. $516,250 
7. $475,000 
8. $436,600 
9. $400,000 
10. $371,250 
11. $343,750 
12. $316,250 
13. $291,250 
14. $278,750 
15. $266,250 
16. $253,750 
17. $241,250 
18. $228,750
19. $216,250
20. $203,750 
21. $191,250 
22. $178,750 
23. $166,250 
24. $153,750 
25. $141,250 
26. $128,750 
27. $116,250 
28. $104,375 
29. $97,750 
30. $91,250 
31. $86,250 
32. $81,250 
33. $76,250 
34. $71,250 
35. $66,250 
36. $63,750
37. $61,250
38. $58,750
39. $56,250
40. $53,750
41. $51,250
42. $48,750
43. $46,250
44. $43,750
45. $41,250
46. $38,750
47. $36,875
48. $35,000
49. $33,750
50. $32,500
51. $31,250
52. $30,500
53. $29,875
54. $29,250
55. $28,750
56. $28,250
57. $27,875
58. $27,500
59. $27,250
60. $27,000
61. $26,750
62. $26,500
63. $26,250
64. $26,000
65. $25,750
66. $25,500
67. $25,250
68. $25,000
69. $24,750
70. $24,500

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rd. 4 tee times and pairings at Southern Hills

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
News & Opinion

Rory (74) squanders silver-platter opportunity

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

McIlroy has played worse rounds than his Saturday 74 at Southern Hills that left him virtually no chance of ending his major drought.
Golf Central

Bubba follows historic Friday 63 with a 73

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Bubba Watson followed a round-of-the-week 63 on Friday with a 73 in Round 3 of the PGA Championship on Saturday.