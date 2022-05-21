Breakdown: Largest purse in PGA Championship history on offer this week

The PGA of America announced Saturday that it was offering its largest-ever purse at this year’s PGA Championship.

The overall purse is $15 million, a $3 million increase over last year. The winner will receive $2.7 million. This year’s Masters had the same purse with the same payout to the champ, Scottie Scheffler.

Here’s the total payout for those who made the cut at Southern Hills:

1. $2,700,000

2. $1,620,000

3. $1,020,000

4. $720,000

5. $600,000

6. $516,250

7. $475,000

8. $436,600

9. $400,000

10. $371,250

11. $343,750

12. $316,250

13. $291,250

14. $278,750

15. $266,250

16. $253,750

17. $241,250

18. $228,750

19. $216,250

20. $203,750

21. $191,250

22. $178,750

23. $166,250

24. $153,750

25. $141,250

26. $128,750

27. $116,250

28. $104,375

29. $97,750

30. $91,250

31. $86,250

32. $81,250

33. $76,250

34. $71,250

35. $66,250

36. $63,750

37. $61,250

38. $58,750

39. $56,250

40. $53,750

41. $51,250

42. $48,750

43. $46,250

44. $43,750

45. $41,250

46. $38,750

47. $36,875

48. $35,000

49. $33,750

50. $32,500

51. $31,250

52. $30,500

53. $29,875

54. $29,250

55. $28,750

56. $28,250

57. $27,875

58. $27,500

59. $27,250

60. $27,000

61. $26,750

62. $26,500

63. $26,250

64. $26,000

65. $25,750

66. $25,500

67. $25,250

68. $25,000

69. $24,750

70. $24,500