SAN FRANCISCO – Brendon Todd took a one-stroke lead into the final round of last week’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational but struggled to a closing 75 and tied for 15th.

How long did take Todd to get over the loss?

“Once I landed here [San Francisco], I felt like I was very over it. So, Monday afternoon,” he said on Thursday at the PGA Championship.

For better or worse he’s had some practice at getting over disappointment this season, having also taken a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Travelers Championship in June only to shoot a 75 and finish T-11.

PGA Championship: Scores | Full coverage

His first-round 65 on Thursday at TPC Harding Park was a testament to that resilience, and it propelled him into the lead with Jason Day at 5 under par.

Todd said the sting of last week in Memphis was also eased by a career season that already includes two victories last fall.

“It's just another step in the road, and I've obviously got to play better on Sundays. My scoring average in 2020 has not been good but it’s just something to work on,” he said.