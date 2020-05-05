Brendon Todd aware of dangers upon Tour return, but 'willing to take the risk'

Having gone through his share of slumps throughout the years, Brendon Todd is used to taking prolonged breaks from the game. But he admits this current coronavirus-induced hiatus is taking a toll.

“I’ve already started to mentally yearn for the competitive side of it,” said Todd, who was fourth on the FedExCup points list when play was halted by Covid-19, during a conference call with reporters.

Todd said he’s looking forward to playing again next month when the Tour is set to restart its schedule at the Charles Schwab Challenge and outlined his understanding of the testing protocols.

“The process that’s been explained to me is a do-it-yourself test at home, followed by a test when we get onsite, followed by maybe another test mid-week,” he said. “I feel comfortable with that process.”

Todd said there will be risk involved when he travels to Fort Worth, Texas, for the first event and contracting the virus would require a 14-day quarantine before returning home. “But I’m willing to take the risk,” he said.

The bigger issue will be if someone, either a player, caddie or official associated with the tournament, tests positive for coronavirus during the event.

“If we get to a tournament and a couple of people [test positive], at what point does the Tour say this was a bad idea?” asked Todd, who said it was his understanding a positive test would require a quarantine but not necessarily a play stoppage. “If somebody involved with the Tour gets the virus. If enough people get it, if we become an outbreak, I would think that would cause us to stop playing as well.”